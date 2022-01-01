- Database (DB) Design
- Data Warehousing
- NoSQL
- database administration
- SQL
- Database (DBMS)
- Relational Models
- Normalization
- Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model
- Data Science
- Database Application
- SQL (Structured Query Language)
Databases for Data Scientists Specialization
All about Databases for Data Scientists. Learn to design and create efficient and effective relational databases, fill them with data, and work with them using SQL.
Offered By
What you will learn
Design effective, efficient databases through normalization and data modeling
Develop expertise in programming with the Structured Query Language (“SQL”)
Knowledge about database operations, data warehouse, big data, and NoSQL
Create Entity Relationship Models and Entity Relationship Diagrams
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In Relational Database Design and The Structured Query Language (SQL), you will perform coding exercises, reflect on what you learned, and describe the challenges you experienced. Then, in Advanced Topics and Future Trends in Database Technologies, you will map out a plan for a big data project and investigate the benefits and drawbacks of non-relational databases.
No particular background is required - only an interest in learning how to build and query databases!
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Relational Database Design
Have you ever wanted to build a database but don't know where to start? This course will provide you a step-by-step guidance. We are going to start from a raw idea to an implementable relational database. Getting on the path, practicing the real-life mini cases, you will be confident and comfortable with Relational Database Design. Let's get started!
The Structured Query Language (SQL)
In this course you will learn all about the Structured Query Language ("SQL".) We will review the origins of the language and its conceptual foundations. But primarily, we will focus on learning all the standard SQL commands, their syntax, and how to use these commands to conduct analysis of the data within a relational database. Our scope includes not only the SELECT statement for retrieving data and creating analytical reports, but also includes the DDL ("Data Definition Language") and DML ("Data Manipulation Language") commands necessary to create and maintain database objects.
Advanced Topics and Future Trends in Database Technologies
This course consists of four modules covering some of the more in-depth and advanced areas of database technologies, followed by a look at the future of database software and where the industry is heading.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
