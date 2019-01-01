Alan accumulated over 36 years experience as an Information Technology professional with strengths in IT Leadership, Project Management, Database Administration, Systems Analysis and Design, IT Infrastructure Management, and Technical Architecture Direction. His experience spans multiple industries including Corporate Finance, Manufacturing, Health Care and Marketing. Most recently, Alan was Director, Database Administration, at Wiland Inc., a small, privately held high-tech leader in Marketing Intelligence located near Boulder, CO. Alan left industry and joined the faculty at the University of Colorado in Boulder in August, 2017, as a Teaching Professor in the Computer Science Department within the College of Engineering and Applied Science. In addition to his industrial experience, Alan has an impressive track record in academia. As an adjunct faculty member, Alan gained over 30 years of experience teaching various Information Technology and Project Management courses part-time in undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Universities include Fontbonne University in St. Louis; Washington University in St. Louis, Webster University; and St. Louis University. Alan has also developed and presented training classes for corporate clients on topics including Database Fundamentals, SQL, Data Warehousing, Data Mining, Project Management, Big Data & NoSQL, Hadoop, and Web Site Development. Alan holds Bachelors and Masters degrees in Information Management from Washington University in St. Louis, MO.