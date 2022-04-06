About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Databases for Data Scientists Specialization
Beginner Level

Successful completion of R​elational Database Design (Databases for Data Scientists, Course 1) recommended.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The origins and historical basis for SQL

  • Standard SQL use and syntax

  • How to code SQL queries in order to analyze data stored in relational databases

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Database Application
  • SQL (Structured Query Language)
  • database administration
Course 2 of 3 in the
Databases for Data Scientists Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to SQL - Structured Query Language

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Basic SELECT Statement

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 78 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Group Functions, SubTotals, and Subqueries

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Getting Data from Multiple Tables

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Databases for Data Scientists Specialization

Databases for Data Scientists

