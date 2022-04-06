In this course you will learn all about the Structured Query Language ("SQL".) We will review the origins of the language and its conceptual foundations. But primarily, we will focus on learning all the standard SQL commands, their syntax, and how to use these commands to conduct analysis of the data within a relational database. Our scope includes not only the SELECT statement for retrieving data and creating analytical reports, but also includes the DDL ("Data Definition Language") and DML ("Data Manipulation Language") commands necessary to create and maintain database objects.
Successful completion of Relational Database Design (Databases for Data Scientists, Course 1) recommended.
The origins and historical basis for SQL
Standard SQL use and syntax
How to code SQL queries in order to analyze data stored in relational databases
- Data Science
- Database (DBMS)
- Database Application
- SQL (Structured Query Language)
- database administration
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Introduction to SQL - Structured Query Language
The origins of SQL, what it is and how it works.
The Basic SELECT Statement
The SELECT statement - retrieving data from your database.
Group Functions, SubTotals, and Subqueries
The five GROUP functions.
Getting Data from Multiple Tables
Using the JOIN.
Whether you are a beginning programmer with an interest in Data Science, a data scientist working closely with content experts, or a software developer seeking to learn about the database layer of the stack this specialization is for you! We focus on the relational database which is the most widely used type of database. Relational databases have dominated the database software marketplace for nearly four decades and form a core, foundational part of software development. In this specialization you will learn about database design, database software fundamentals, and how to use the Structured Query Language (SQL) to work with databases. The specialization, will conclude with an overview of future trends in databases, including non-relational databases (NoSQL) and Big Data. Upon completion of this specialization you will be well prepared to design and create efficient and effective relational databases, fill them with data, and work with them using SQL.
