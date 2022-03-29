Chevron Left
Back to The Structured Query Language (SQL)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Structured Query Language (SQL) by University of Colorado Boulder

4.8
stars
61 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will learn all about the Structured Query Language ("SQL".) We will review the origins of the language and its conceptual foundations. But primarily, we will focus on learning all the standard SQL commands, their syntax, and how to use these commands to conduct analysis of the data within a relational database. Our scope includes not only the SELECT statement for retrieving data and creating analytical reports, but also includes the DDL ("Data Definition Language") and DML ("Data Manipulation Language") commands necessary to create and maintain database objects. The Structured Query Language (SQL) can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder....

Top reviews

NB

May 15, 2022

A very good course going through all the basics for writing SQL commands. A great refresher for me as I have not done any SQL in about 2 years.

MW

May 24, 2022

This was an excellent course that taught everything one needs to know about the use of SQL. The teachers was didactically excellent.

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for The Structured Query Language (SQL)

By Jeffrey C

Mar 29, 2022

Great introduction course to SQL. Instructor was great, video lectures were helpful, and I really enjoyed the lab assignments as they helped you put into action what you were being taught. Would recommend to anyone new to SQL.

By Надежда В Л

May 6, 2022

This was my first dive into SQL and it was as smooth and informative as possible. My target was not only to get familiar with mail SQL operators, but also to understand the environment in which it is used. All this was explained in a very simple way. The course material is very good structured and the length of each module was ideal for me as a full time employee and a mother of two. Also this was the optimal balance of theory and practice for me. Alan is a brilliant tutor! It is very important when tutor describes the backstage of the processes and warns about potential problems that could be faced because of this or that action. And Alan really inspires for further learning.

To summarise, I would recommend this course to everybody who decided to start with SQL.

Many thanks!

By Anna K

May 16, 2022

Very good course, all the topics are presented and explained in a clear way. On top of that there are a lot of pratical excersises so you can really feel that you've learned something after this course.

By Paola M B M

May 23, 2022

El curso esta muy bien explicado en su totalidad del SQL, si eres principiante este curso te enseñara lo mas esencial, y el profesor me agrada su actitud.

By Nicolette B

May 16, 2022

A very good course going through all the basics for writing SQL commands. A great refresher for me as I have not done any SQL in about 2 years.

By Manuel F G W

May 25, 2022

T​his was an excellent course that taught everything one needs to know about the use of SQL. The teachers was didactically excellent.

By worrasin d

May 12, 2022

A good kick-start course for SQL. I have gained a lot of SQL knowledge in this course including practical terms.

By Fabricio P

May 15, 2022

Very well explained. It was a very good oportunity to start SQL learning.

By Cuthbert O O

May 19, 2022

Very good and well structured. Good tutor as well. Thanks Alan Paradise

By Chun H L

May 2, 2022

The course is very easy to understand and is very practical for career.

By Ayush B

May 13, 2022

Great to begin with and good for students trying to learn SQL Basics

By Adrian C

Apr 18, 2022

Very informative and easy to follow. Thank you for the knowledge.

By Kavita T

Apr 7, 2022

this course has made the SQL pretty much interesting

By bao h

May 27, 2022

understandable for starters!

By George-Paul C

May 17, 2022

Very nice self-paced course.

By Faraz K

May 8, 2022

Very informative and helpful

By Cristian C G R

May 6, 2022

it's actually easy to follow

By Matthew K

Apr 25, 2022

Great course!

By Ashwanipratap s

May 1, 2022

great course

By Preethika D

Mar 20, 2022

perfect

By Stephen S

May 16, 2022

Great Introductory course for SQL.

By Vidhi S

May 1, 2022

Too vague. The professor needs to provide well defined definitions about different functions of SQL. And compare how each function is different from each other. Currently, it is just one jumbled mess in the head after taking the lecture. Will be moving on to some other course in SQL

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder