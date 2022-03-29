NB
May 15, 2022
A very good course going through all the basics for writing SQL commands. A great refresher for me as I have not done any SQL in about 2 years.
MW
May 24, 2022
This was an excellent course that taught everything one needs to know about the use of SQL. The teachers was didactically excellent.
By Jeffrey C•
Mar 29, 2022
Great introduction course to SQL. Instructor was great, video lectures were helpful, and I really enjoyed the lab assignments as they helped you put into action what you were being taught. Would recommend to anyone new to SQL.
By Надежда В Л•
May 6, 2022
This was my first dive into SQL and it was as smooth and informative as possible. My target was not only to get familiar with mail SQL operators, but also to understand the environment in which it is used. All this was explained in a very simple way. The course material is very good structured and the length of each module was ideal for me as a full time employee and a mother of two. Also this was the optimal balance of theory and practice for me. Alan is a brilliant tutor! It is very important when tutor describes the backstage of the processes and warns about potential problems that could be faced because of this or that action. And Alan really inspires for further learning.
To summarise, I would recommend this course to everybody who decided to start with SQL.
Many thanks!
By Anna K•
May 16, 2022
Very good course, all the topics are presented and explained in a clear way. On top of that there are a lot of pratical excersises so you can really feel that you've learned something after this course.
By Paola M B M•
May 23, 2022
El curso esta muy bien explicado en su totalidad del SQL, si eres principiante este curso te enseñara lo mas esencial, y el profesor me agrada su actitud.
By Nicolette B•
May 16, 2022
A very good course going through all the basics for writing SQL commands. A great refresher for me as I have not done any SQL in about 2 years.
By Manuel F G W•
May 25, 2022
This was an excellent course that taught everything one needs to know about the use of SQL. The teachers was didactically excellent.
By worrasin d•
May 12, 2022
A good kick-start course for SQL. I have gained a lot of SQL knowledge in this course including practical terms.
By Fabricio P•
May 15, 2022
Very well explained. It was a very good oportunity to start SQL learning.
By Cuthbert O O•
May 19, 2022
Very good and well structured. Good tutor as well. Thanks Alan Paradise
By Chun H L•
May 2, 2022
The course is very easy to understand and is very practical for career.
By Ayush B•
May 13, 2022
Great to begin with and good for students trying to learn SQL Basics
By Adrian C•
Apr 18, 2022
Very informative and easy to follow. Thank you for the knowledge.
By Kavita T•
Apr 7, 2022
this course has made the SQL pretty much interesting
By bao h•
May 27, 2022
understandable for starters!
By George-Paul C•
May 17, 2022
Very nice self-paced course.
By Faraz K•
May 8, 2022
Very informative and helpful
By Cristian C G R•
May 6, 2022
it's actually easy to follow
By Matthew K•
Apr 25, 2022
Great course!
By Ashwanipratap s•
May 1, 2022
great course
By Preethika D•
Mar 20, 2022
perfect
By Stephen S•
May 16, 2022
Great Introductory course for SQL.
By Vidhi S•
May 1, 2022
Too vague. The professor needs to provide well defined definitions about different functions of SQL. And compare how each function is different from each other. Currently, it is just one jumbled mess in the head after taking the lecture. Will be moving on to some other course in SQL