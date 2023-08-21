This course provides you with the opportunity to learn about relational database design. You will be provided an in-depth understanding of the design principles and methodologies involved in creating well-structured, normalized, and efficient relational databases to manage data for small, medium, and large-scale enterprises.
Relational Database Design
Taught in English
Describe the process and the design aspects involved in relational database design.
Develop entity-relationship diagrams using basic and extended Entity-relationship features in relational design.
Identify and apply normalization techniques.
18 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 4 modules in this course
This module is organized in three lessons: 1) Entity-Relationship (E-R) modeling, 2) E-R diagrams, and 3) Extended ER features and relation schemas. The learning objectives of this module are presented below. Refer to the enrichment activities at the end of each lesson.
4 videos18 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module explores the theory and practical application of functional dependencies in relational database design, providing students with the knowledge and skills to identify and enforce data relationships, ensuring data integrity and optimization in database systems. This module is organized into three lessons: 1) Functional dependency theory, 2) Finding candidate keys and attribute closure, and 3) Deriving canonical (minimal) covers of functional dependencies. The learning objectives of this module are presented below. Please refer to the enrichment activities at the end of each lesson.
3 videos7 readings6 quizzes
The database normalization module demonstrates the principles and techniques of organizing data into well-structured tables through normalization, ensuring data integrity and reducing redundancy for efficient and scalable database systems. This module is organized in three lessons: 1) Normal Forms (NFs), 2) more Normal forms, and 3) DB Design example (applying ER modeling + Normalization). The learning objectives of this module include are presented below. Refer to the enrichment activities at the end of each lesson.
3 videos10 readings5 quizzes1 peer review
1 assignment
