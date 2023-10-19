Illinois Tech
Relational Database Implementation and Applications
Illinois Tech

Relational Database Implementation and Applications

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Gerald Balekaki
Yousef Elmehdwi

Instructors: Gerald Balekaki

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

30 hours to complete
3 weeks at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Implement relational database and usage of indexes, views, triggers, temporary tables, functions, and stored procedures.

  • Develop database-driven applications using programming languages, such as Java, Python or C/C++ and frameworks.

  • Describe transaction and concurrency control concepts in relational databases.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

12 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

Welcome to Relational Database Implementation and Applications! In Module 1 of this course, you'll delve into the fundamental aspects of building relational databases. You'll learn about implementing indexes, views, triggers, functions, and stored procedures in relational databases. We'll highlight the significance of these elements in databases and how they enhance query performance. You'll explore the creation of both simple and complex views, understanding how they offer data abstraction benefits and the versatility of managing data through views. Additionally, you'll gain experience in creating and optimizing database operations using user-defined functions, triggers, and stored procedures in SQL, thus acquiring comprehensive knowledge of accurate business logic implementation and performance optimization techniques.

What's included

5 videos10 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

Module 2 of this course offers an immersive exploration of the powerful world of SQL window functions and OLAP (Online Analytical Processing) concepts. You will learn about the definition and benefits of window functions, gaining proficiency in advanced applications such as RANK(), DENSE_RANK(), LEAD(), LAG(), NTILE(n), PERCENT_RANK(), and CUME_DIST(). Additionally, you'll develop the skills to control window function behavior using PARTITION BY and ORDER BY clauses, define custom window frames with RANGE and ROWS clauses, and design, query, and analyze OLAP datasets using ROLL-UP and DRILL-DOWN levels of aggregation.

What's included

3 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 ungraded lab

In Module 3 of this course, you'll learn how to develop database applications using versatile programming languages such as Java, Python, or C++. You'll discover how to establish connections to databases, perform essential CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) operations, and write code that supports SQL features like triggers, functions, and stored procedures used to facilitate complex queries in relational databases. The focus will be on robust database interactions, including error and exception handling to address connection issues, query failures, and data validation, ensuring the reliability of your applications.

What's included

3 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 ungraded lab

Module 4 of this course provides an in-depth understanding of indexing within database systems. You'll define indexing and grasp its critical importance. Through comprehensive exploration, you'll differentiate between various types of indexes, including ordered and hash indexes, primary and secondary indexes, as well as multi-level and single-level indexes. Additionally, you'll delve into the structure of B+-trees, including nodes and leaves, and learn how these structures maintain balance, supporting efficient search operations. You'll also gain insight into B+-tree insertion and deletion operations.

What's included

2 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 ungraded lab

In Module 5, you will enter into the world of database transactions and their critical role in ensuring data consistency and integrity. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of the four ACID properties (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability) and their significance in maintaining the reliability of transactions. Additionally, you'll explore techniques for managing concurrent access to data, including discussions on COMMIT and ROLLBACK behaviors, serial and serializable schedules, and conflict serializability tests using graph-based techniques. This module will also cover concepts like equivalent serial schedules, recoverability, and cascade-less schedules, empowering you to design and manage complex database systems with confidence and precision.

What's included

3 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 ungraded lab

Module 6 focuses on concurrency control in database management systems. You'll define concurrency control and understand its significance in maintaining data integrity while delving into the principles of lock-based concurrency control. This module will cover key concepts such as shared and exclusive lock types, lock modes, lock compatibility, and introduce the two-phase locking protocol with its guarantees. Additionally, you'll gain insights into how transactions acquire and release locks within this protocol, and you'll explore the concept of deadlocks and their underlying causes, equipping you with essential knowledge to manage concurrent access effectively and prevent data integrity issues in database systems.

What's included

2 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 ungraded lab

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructors

Gerald Balekaki
Illinois Tech
3 Courses1,553 learners
Yousef Elmehdwi
Illinois Tech
3 Courses1,553 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions