This course takes Java beginners to the next level by covering object-oriented analysis and design. You will discover how to create modular, flexible, and reusable software, by applying object-oriented design principles and guidelines. And, you will be able to communicate these designs in a visual notation known as Unified Modelling Language (UML).
- Object-Oriented Design
- Object-Oriented Analysis And Design
- Unified Modeling Language (UML)
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
Object-Oriented Analysis and Design
Good software design begins before coding. After establishing the initial software requirements, design practices involve two main activities: conceptual design and technical design. In this module, you will realize the importance of design and object-oriented thinking, and learn how to design software using techniques like CRC cards.
Object-Oriented Modeling
Best software design practices have evolved alongside programming languages. Today, all developers should be familiar with abstraction, encapsulation, decomposition, and generalization, which are fundamental principles in object-oriented design. You will learn all of these principles and how they are expressed in Java and communicated visually in Unified Modelling Language.
Design Principles
Additional design principles will help you to create code that is flexible, reusable, and maintainable. In this module you will learn about coupling and cohesion, separation of concerns, information hiding, and conceptual integrity. You will also learn to avoid common pitfalls with inheritance, and ways to express software behavior in UML.
Capstone Challenge
In the previous modules you were introduced to object-oriented analysis and design, object-oriented modeling, and design principles. To cement your understanding of this material, you created a UML class diagram from an example Android code base, and used your understanding of the code base to make sequence and state diagrams to model its behavior. Now, in the final module of the course, given a description of new functionality and an updated UML class diagram, you will implement the updated design into the Android code base. After completing this development task, you will be ready to complete the final exam.
The course is very well done, with high quality content. The video explain thoroughly the topic and the questions and the assignments are challenging.
This course is incredible because you can learn object-oriented design and they teach you in a simple way so that you can understand with clear and objective examples.
Me ayudó a fortalecer los temas de Diseño Orientado a Objetos. Muy bien explicadas, sobre todo con la práctica, eso te ayuda a comprender mejor.
Instructors has deep understanding of concept which are applicable to real world. Thanks for those who contributed to the success of this great course.
In the Software Design and Architecture Specialization, you will learn how to apply design principles, patterns, and architectures to create reusable and flexible software applications and systems. You will learn how to express and document the design and architecture of a software system using a visual notation.
