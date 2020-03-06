About this Course

158,737 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Software Design and Architecture Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Object-Oriented Design
  • Object-Oriented Analysis And Design
  • Unified Modeling Language (UML)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Software Design and Architecture Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(11,359 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Object-Oriented Analysis and Design

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Object-Oriented Modeling

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 70 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Design Principles

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Capstone Challenge

2 hours to complete
4 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM OBJECT-ORIENTED DESIGN

View all reviews

About the Software Design and Architecture Specialization

Software Design and Architecture

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder