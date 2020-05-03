Based on an understanding of architectural styles, you will review architectures for web applications, then explore the basics of Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) in two approaches: Web Services (WS*) and Representational State Transfer (REST) architecture.
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
Web Technologies
In this module, we will introduce you to service-oriented architectures and their basic principles. Then, you will get a crash course on the technologies that underpin the Web, so that you are ready to learn about web services in the next module. This module also covers some earlier precursors of service-oriented architecture.
Web Services
WS*-style web services are a "first generation" group of specifications that work together to allow developers to develop and use web services. They are all based on XML. In this module you will learn some of the most important specifications of WS*-style web services: SOAP, WSDL, UDDI, and BPEL.
REST Architecture for SOA
RESTful web services are another style of web services based on lightweight HTTP methods. They have largely superseded WS*-style services because of their relative simplicity. In this module, you will learn about RESTful services and how to design them. You will also learn a bit about microservices, a software architecture for applications that is based on services.
Capstone Challenge
In the previous modules, you determined an Android application’s information needs when storing data remotely. Now, in the final module of the course, you will fully connect the application to a remote Elasticsearch server to allow users to share information across their devices. After completing this task, you will be ready to complete the final exam.
Great course, I preferred the previous course mainly because this one would use the current trends for services instead of the legacy ones.
This Specialization helped me to acquire new theoretical and practical aspects. Highly recommend this course to anybody who is involved in Software design and Architecture!
I enjoyed being part of the course. Hats-off to the online mentors and educators around the globe who are helping this far to help us in making progress to our careers. Thank You!!
Very helpful to understand different aspects of the architecture of the services either external or internal.
In the Software Design and Architecture Specialization, you will learn how to apply design principles, patterns, and architectures to create reusable and flexible software applications and systems. You will learn how to express and document the design and architecture of a software system using a visual notation.
