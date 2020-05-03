About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Web Service
  • Microservices
  • Representational State Transfer (REST)
  • Service-Oriented Architecture
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Web Technologies

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 79 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Web Services

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

REST Architecture for SOA

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Capstone Challenge

2 hours to complete
3 readings

