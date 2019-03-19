HH
Aug 3, 2019
Amazing explanation and examples to help understand each concept. Really glad to enroll in this course. I am more knowledgable now than I was.\n\nThank you so much for building this beautiful course.
WB
May 9, 2020
This Specialization helped me to acquire new theoretical and practical aspects. Highly recommend this course to anybody who is involved in Software design and Architecture!
By Alexey P•
Mar 19, 2019
It's better to name this course like Introduction to web services. The first two courses was useful for middle developers (and upper). It's just introduction for juniors. I think this course should not be included to "Software Design and Architecture".
If consider this course as an introduction, it's better to remove a section of legacy UDDI and BPEL and replace by GraphQL and JSON-RPC.
By Qing Z•
Dec 2, 2019
The content is pretty good.
The peer assignment is not hard, but took a lots of time to receive grade. The reason is that, the course doesn't have enough students...
By Ravishankar N•
Dec 14, 2020
The videos felt very rushed. The instructor could have been slower. The content also could have been better. I had expected to learn/experiment on how to implement SOAP and REST tech but The assignments didn't test us on the concepts learned and rather very too simple. Downloading and using Android Studio was too much of an overkill for what we actually did in the assignment.
By Michel P•
Dec 21, 2017
good course, however I think it has too much focus on very old technologies (CORBA, SOAP), and not enough focus on more recent technologies (REST).
By Leone L P•
Dec 20, 2018
Very shallow course. Quite incomplete and inconclusive final project. It was, without a doubt, the worst course of specialization. In general terms, I believe that we can not even consider these four courses a real specialization.
By Stefan A•
Apr 19, 2020
Unfortunately this course was the last interesting one in the Software Architecture specialization. Maybe for guys who know nothing about service oriented architecture & web services, it provides a basic knowledge. - But in comparison to the other courses in the specialization, this course is very technical and also a bit outdated in my opinion. - Maybe a updated course with a look on modern web development and web-services would make more sense.
By Ali H A•
Jun 26, 2020
This course one the worst course I went through in my life. The vast majority of the material is outdated and useless. It felt like that the course was given just to add a forth course so it can be called a specialization. While taking the course I stopped multiple times and quit taking the course because the material was very useless and outdated...I just finished it to complete the specialization.
By Bobby S•
Mar 1, 2019
Satisfied overall, but my suggestion is you should improve the final project. Make the students able to see the GET / POST / PUT / DELETE method when calling the remote server, more details for what is learned in this course.
By Houssem N•
Dec 16, 2021
The Elasticsearch server we were supposed to connect to and save/retrieve our data was down in the last assignment, so I set up my own server, but that didn't work because the Elasticsearch version I was using and the version the library used in the app were not compatible (the version they were using was basically 6 years old, released in 2015), I really enjoyed the first two courses in the specialization, but this course is legacy, and I wouldn't recommend anyone to take it.
By Santosh S•
Nov 27, 2017
The narration is too fast and almost robotic .Preferable to have real teachers speaking like its a real class , makes it real.
By H�seyin B G•
Nov 6, 2020
Very helpful course but speakers speak little bit fast for foreign people
By Luis J R•
Dec 9, 2019
A good starting point to understand SOA.
By Laszlo L•
Jul 28, 2020
It was hard and meaningful.
By Meysam F•
Jul 9, 2020
I would like to give you my appreciation for giving this opportunity to me to participate in this course. This course was very useful and fruitful to me and although I have been working on different projects in related to this profession , I learned a lot of concepts about service oriented architecture and it gave me a concrete knowledge about designing services.
By Afraz M•
May 6, 2022
Even with access to prestige level course educators on this platform, my fondest "academic memories" are of people like the folks at the University of Alberta who truly care and put effort into their work! Thanks a bunch for your time, it is very much a pleasure to learn from such people as yourselves :)!
By Nilanshu V R•
Apr 28, 2022
The course provides a brief introduction to the Service Oriented Architecture but provides enough details to serve as a good foundation for going into further depths of learning web services. Overall I'm definitely recommending this course to my friends and colleagues.
By Dhanu G•
Mar 20, 2021
Great resources and explanation of each topic in details. Excellent content, useful for all software developers to upskill in architecting. I learned a lot and enjoyed the sessions. thanks for conceptualizing the course content.
By Heena H•
Aug 4, 2019
By W M C B•
May 10, 2020
By MERLIN S•
Feb 26, 2022
The explanation of the course is clear, especially this course enlightened me on the points and the protocols that I needed for the SOA architecture and the microservices
By Michael A H•
Feb 3, 2021
I loved the way this course had very little obvious tricks to get answers wrong, but really tested the students understanding of the topic they are being examined on
By Subramanya S•
Jun 3, 2020
All the 4 parts of this specialisation are well explained with simple use case based examples. Had a great time learning during the covid-19 lock down... Thank you !
By José A C Q•
Dec 14, 2020
A easy guide and a good and complete content about services oriented architecture, thank you for this good material and clearly lessons i can understand the lessons
By Eduardo I•
Mar 23, 2019
Excelent course, the describe basic and advanced information about web technologies, distributed systems, web services, soa architecture and micro services.
By Anandan N•
Aug 24, 2020
Excellent content, useful for all software developers to upskill in architecting softwares and not to foreget even for current architects as a refresher.