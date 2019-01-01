University of Alberta Logo

University of Alberta

UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.

Courses and Specializations

Reinforcement Learning
Reinforcement Learning Specialization

Available now

Software Design and Architecture
Software Design and Architecture Specialization

Available now

Software Product Management
Software Product Management Specialization

Available now

Adam White

Adam White

Assistant Professor
Computing Science
Alison Murray, Ph.D

Alison Murray, Ph.D

Associate Professor
Department of Biological Sciences
Brenda Parlee

Brenda Parlee

Professor
Resource Economics & Environmental Sociology
David Hik

David Hik

Professor
Biological Sciences
Denis Lamoureux

Denis Lamoureux

Associate Professor
St. Joseph's College
Dr. Jeff Birchall

Dr. Jeff Birchall

Assistant Professor, Environmental Planning and Climate Change Resilience
Earth and Atmospheric Sciences
Dr. Joshua Evans

Dr. Joshua Evans

Assistant Professor of Human Geography
Earth and Atmospheric Sciences
Dr. Maya Evenden

Dr. Maya Evenden

Professor of Entomology
Biological Sciences
Dr. Paul L. Gareau

Dr. Paul L. Gareau

Assistant Professor
Faculty of Native Studies
Dr. Claire Scavuzzo

Dr. Claire Scavuzzo

Lecturer, Postdoctoral Researcher
Department of Psychology
Duane Szafron

Duane Szafron

Professor
Computing Science
Halle P. Street

Halle P. Street

Sessional Instructor
Faculty of Science
Kenny Wong

Kenny Wong

Associate Professor
Computing Science, Faculty of Science
Martha White

Martha White

Assistant Professor
Computing Science
Michael Caldwell

Michael Caldwell

Professor
Department of Biological Sciences
Paul Lu

Paul Lu

Professor
Computing Science
Paul Myers, Ph.D

Paul Myers, Ph.D

Professor
Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences
Philip John Currie, Ph.D

Philip John Currie, Ph.D

Professor and Canada Research Chair, Dinosaur Paleobiology
Department of Biological Sciences
Philip John Currie, PhD

Philip John Currie, PhD

Professor and Canada Research Chair, Dinosaur Paleobiology
Department of Biological Sciences
Sharon Morsink

Sharon Morsink

Associate Professor
Department of Physics, University of Alberta
Zac Robinson

Zac Robinson

Associate Professor
Physical Education & Recreation
ualberta.ca
ualberta
ualberta
`` UniversityofAlberta
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder