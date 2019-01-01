Profile

Adam White

Assistant Professor

    Adam White is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computing Sciences at the University of Alberta, Faculty of Science, and a Senior Research Scientist at DeepMind. Adam's research focuses on the problem of Artificial Intelligence, specifically how to replicate or simulate human-level intelligence in physical and simulated agents. His research program explores how the problem of intelligence can be modelled as a reinforcement learning agent interacting with some unknown environment, learning from a scalar reward signal rather than explicit feedback. Adam has taught Reinforcement Learning and Artificial Intelligence at the graduate and undergraduate levels, at both the University of Alberta and Indiana University. Outside of teaching and research Adam spends his time playing Gaelic Football, and exploring the natural world.

    Courses

    Prediction and Control with Function Approximation

    Fundamentals of Reinforcement Learning

    A Complete Reinforcement Learning System (Capstone)

    Sample-based Learning Methods

