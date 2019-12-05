About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Reinforcement Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Probabilities & Expectations, basic linear algebra, basic calculus, Python 3.0 (at least 1 year), implementing algorithms from pseudocode.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Reinforcement Learning
  • Function Approximation
  • Intelligent Systems
Instructors

Offered by

University of Alberta

Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Final Capstone Course!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Milestone 1: Formalize Word Problem as MDP

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Milestone 2: Choosing The Right Algorithm

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Milestone 3: Identify Key Performance Parameters

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM A COMPLETE REINFORCEMENT LEARNING SYSTEM (CAPSTONE)

About the Reinforcement Learning Specialization

Reinforcement Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

