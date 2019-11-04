About this Course

27,423 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Reinforcement Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Probabilities & Expectations, basic linear algebra, basic calculus, Python 3.0 (at least 1 year), implementing algorithms from pseudocode.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Reinforcement Learning
  • Function Approximation
  • Intelligent Systems
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Reinforcement Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Probabilities & Expectations, basic linear algebra, basic calculus, Python 3.0 (at least 1 year), implementing algorithms from pseudocode.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Alberta

Placeholder

Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up90%(3,100 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings
5 hours to complete

On-policy Prediction with Approximation

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Constructing Features for Prediction

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Control with Approximation

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Policy Gradient

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PREDICTION AND CONTROL WITH FUNCTION APPROXIMATION

View all reviews

About the Reinforcement Learning Specialization

Reinforcement Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder