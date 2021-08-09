About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Reinforcement Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Probabilities & Expectations, basic linear algebra, basic calculus, Python 3.0 (at least 1 year), implementing algorithms from pseudocode

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Reinforcement Learning
  • Function Approximation
  • Intelligent Systems
Instructors

Offered by

University of Alberta

Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Monte Carlo Methods for Prediction & Control

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Temporal Difference Learning Methods for Prediction

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Temporal Difference Learning Methods for Control

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Planning, Learning & Acting

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SAMPLE-BASED LEARNING METHODS

About the Reinforcement Learning Specialization

Reinforcement Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

