Create a Tic-Tac-Toe game in Python
Create a Tic Tac Toe game in Python
Use Python's famous library Pygame to build the game and the graphics
Implement the game logic behind Tic Tac Toe
By the end of this guided-project you’ll be able to create a tic-tac-toe game in python using python’s popular library Pygame. Pygame is a set of python modules designed for writing video games. It allows you to create a fully featured game and multimedia programs in the python language. It’s also free, highly portable and runs on nearly every platform and operating system. You will learn about most of pygame’s functions and modules. You’ll be able to insert drawings and images into your game. You’ll be able to handle events and react to them being activated and finally, You’ll be able to take input from the user. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Implement the basic functions and build the structure of the game
Take command-line input from the user and alternate between turns
Implement the winning move function and announce the winner
Build the background graphics of the game
Use the events of Pygame to listen for the player's mouse click
Animate the game
by VKMay 2, 2021
This was an absolutely fantastic course. My only complaint was that his english was a little hard to understand, but overall I recommend this to everyone who wants to test their python knowledge
