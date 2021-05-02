Create a Tic-Tac-Toe game in Python

In this Guided Project, you will:

Create a Tic Tac Toe game in Python

Use Python's famous library Pygame to build the game and the graphics

Implement the game logic behind Tic Tac Toe

By the end of this guided-project you’ll be able to create a tic-tac-toe game in python using python’s popular library Pygame. Pygame is a set of python modules designed for writing video games. It allows you to create a fully featured game and multimedia programs in the python language. It’s also free, highly portable and runs on nearly every platform and operating system. You will learn about most of pygame’s functions and modules. You’ll be able to insert drawings and images into your game. You’ll be able to handle events and react to them being activated and finally, You’ll be able to take input from the user. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Pygame

  • Python Programming

  • Video Game Development

  • Game Design

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Implement the basic functions and build the structure of the game

  2. Take command-line input from the user and alternate between turns

  3. Implement the winning move function and announce the winner

  4. Build the background graphics of the game

  5. Use the events of Pygame to listen for the player's mouse click

  6. Animate the game

