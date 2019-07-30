About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Animal
  • Marine Biology
  • Evolution
  • Paleontology
Instructors

Offered by

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Introduction to Marine Reptiles

5 videos (Total 80 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

Ichthyopterygians

4 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

Sauropterygians

5 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

Mosasauroids

5 videos (Total 94 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

