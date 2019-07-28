About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Animal
  • Biology
  • Evolution
  • Paleontology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Bird Anatomy

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Survey of Non-Avian Theropods

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Coelurosaurs I

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Coelurosaurs II

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

