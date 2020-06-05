About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Biodiversity
  • Biology
  • Evolution
  • Paleontology

Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Appearance and Anatomy

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Death and Fossilization

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Eating

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Moving Around

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Placeholder