Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology is a 12-lesson course teaching a comprehensive overview of non-avian dinosaurs. Topics covered: anatomy, eating, locomotion, growth, environmental and behavioral adaptations, origins and extinction. Lessons are delivered from museums, fossil-preparation labs and dig sites. Estimated workload: 3-5 hrs/week.
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Appearance and Anatomy
This lesson covers the diversity in dinosaur appearances, and will be able to identify major features of the major groups of dinosaurs.
Death and Fossilization
This module describes how fossils form, how we interpret the taphonomy of skeletons and bonebeds, and looks at the possible biases taphonomic events may create in the fossil record.
Eating
This module looks at the variety of food types, feeding habits, and feeding adaptations amongst the major groups of dinosaurs.
Moving Around
This module helps students understand the general modes and styles of locomotion in the major dinosaur groups. It also describes general methods of evaluating hypotheses on locomotion.
The instructors' explanation are very clear and easy to understand. Would definitely recommend this to anyone who is interested in Paleontology or dinosaurs in general. I really had fun learning.
this course was so educational and informative. it certainly succeeded in teaching and enlightining everyone about dinosaurs. my best regards to paleontologists betsy kruk and dr . phil currie
This course is super fun and easy to follow. The videos and materials are well made and very clear while also being engaging. I could follow it very easily even without any science background.
An excellent introduction to dinosaur paleobiology suitable for lay-people. I was able to follow and learn despite my background being in mathematics, rather than the biological sciences.
