About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gravitation
  • Theory Of Relativity
  • Physics
  • Astronomy
  • Black Hole
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Black Holes

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 110 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Life and Death of a Star

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Structure of Spacetime

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sizing Up Black Holes

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 63 min)

