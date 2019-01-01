Sharon Morsink graduated with an Honours Physics BSc from the University of Waterloo, and a PhD in Theoretical Physics from the University of Alberta. Her theses (both for BSc and PhD) were on theoretical aspects of black holes. After graduation, she worked at the University Wisconsin-Milwaukee as a Postdoctoral Researcher and also taught her first course, first-year astronomy. After 3 years, she moved back to Edmonton Alberta and started a position as a professor. Over the years she has taught courses on many areas of physics and astronomy, and has also conducted research on neutron stars and black holes.