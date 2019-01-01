Profile

Dr. Maya Evenden

Professor of Entomology

    Bio

    Maya Evenden is a Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences in the Faculty of Science at the University of Alberta. She received an NSERC University Faculty Award to join the University of Alberta in 2003. Her research interests focus on the chemical and behavioural ecology of insects considered to be pests of agriculture, forestry and horticulture in western Canada. The research in her laboratory contributes to the development of sustainable pest management systems. At the University of Alberta, Dr. Evenden teaches: Insect Biology, Insects in Managed Ecosystems, and Chemical Ecology. Dr. Evenden has served as the President of the Entomological Societies of Alberta (2006) and Canada (2010), as well as the International Branch of the Entomological Society of America (2018). She is currently a member of the editorial board on 5 scientific journals. She enjoys being with her family, camping, biking and travelling.

    Courses

    Bugs 101: Insect-Human Interactions

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder