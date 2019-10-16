About this Course

31,785 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 49 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Biology
  • Entomology
  • Science
  • Ecology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 49 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(9,365 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Module 01: Introduction to Insects and their Terrestrial Relatives

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 106 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 02: The Business of Being an Insect Part 1

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 03: The Business of Being an Insect Part 2

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 04: Insect Locomotion

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUGS 101: INSECT-HUMAN INTERACTIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder