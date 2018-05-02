About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Disease Control
  • Disease Biology
  • Parasitology
  • Microbiology
Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Welcome and Course Overview

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Protozoans

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Protozoans

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Protozoans

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cestodes

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

