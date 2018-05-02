This course provides students an understanding of important human parasitic diseases, including their life cycles, vectors of transmission, distribution and epidemiology, pathophysiology and clinical manifestations, treatment, and prevention and control. Tropical Parasitology is taught by faculty from an area highly impacted by tropical parasites- the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College in Moshi, Tanzania. The faculty include Drs. Frank Mosha and Mramba Nyindo (and two lecturers, Drs. Johnson Matowo and Jovin Kitau). Dr. John Bartlett, Professor of Medicine, Global Health and Nursing at Duke University, joins his faculty colleagues in this effort.
John A. Bartlett, M.D.Professor of Medicine, Global Health and Nursing at Duke University Medical Center
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College
Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College trains health professionals of all cadres ranging from Diplomas, Ordinary Degrees, Post Graduate Degrees and Doctor of Philosophy. Besides Post doctoral training opportunities are availed apart from continuing Education programmes.
Welcome and Course Overview
Welcome to Tropical Parasitology: Protozoans, Worms, Vectors, and Human Diseases! In this course, students will develop an understanding of important human parasitic diseases, including their life cycles, vectors of transmission, distribution and epidemiology, pathophysiology and clinical manifestations, treatment, and prevention and control. Tropical Parasitology is taught by Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College faculty -- Drs. Frank Mosha and Mramba Nyindo (and two lecturers, Drs. Johnson Matowo and Jovin Kitau). They are joined by Dr. John Bartlett, Professor of Medicine, Global Health and Nursing at Duke University. To get started, view the video "Welcome to Tropical Parasitology," read the Course Overview, read about how the course is structured in Course Clusters, and review the Course Resources. Then move on to study the first cluster, Protozoans. Please note that the Protozoans cluster constitutes the largest content cluster in the course, and we have allocated 3 weeks to complete the work for this cluster. The other course clusters will take one week (each) to complete. We hope you enjoy the course, and we look forward to your contributions to our learning community.
Protozoans
We are excited to begin our Protozoa cluster, focusing on malaria, trypanosomiasis, toxoplasmosis, and leishmaniasis. Despite advances in prevention and treatment, protozoal diseases contribute substantially to the global burden of morbidity and mortality. This cluster has a total of 153 minutes of video and 85 pages of reading spread out over the four lessons. Each lesson has all of the readings, lectures, and additional materials to help you understand the topic. You will have unlimited opportunities to take an untimed quiz after you’ve mastered the material in each lesson, and you have four quizzes to complete in this cluster. (Note: this cluster includes a case study practice quiz, ungraded, which is optional). This cluster kicks off with a close look at malaria vectors and the fascinating research being done on diagnosing, treating, and vaccinating against malaria. This is by far the largest cluster in the course, so you have up to 3 weeks to complete this cluster.
Cestodes
The Cestodes cluster focuses on taeniasis and echinococcosis. One example of their impact is neurocysticercosis, which is estimated as the leading cause of epilepsy in low- and middle-income countries. This cluster has a total of 41 minutes of video and 31 pages of reading spread out over two lessons. You will have unlimited opportunities to take an untimed quiz after you’ve mastered the material, and you have two quizzes to complete for this cluster. This cluster begins by looking at the acquisition, manifestation, diagnosis, and treatment of neurocysticercosis, a helminthic infection of the nervous system caused by Taenia solium.
Really helpful to know about tropical disease, their transmission and prevention
The course was very interesting and clear. it will help me in job in a great manner
Its the nice course I am looking foward to see more courses like these, KCMUCO partnering with DUKE University
Excellent course, you will be able to learn from people that are diagnosing and treating patients with the diseases presented in the lessons.
