JB
Dec 9, 2019
I really enjoyed doing this course, I was a bit worried about the final exams but I had so much fun doing them. Really happy that I registered for it and I would advise anyone to take part.
BY
Feb 2, 2017
best course than ever straight forward presentations,reports,clinical cases than have improved my knowledge about tropical infections especially ectoparasites & helminthes(worms)
By Margaret B•
Feb 13, 2017
Not very engaging. I ended up just reading the notes as videos were slow and took too much time. Not enough pathophysiology or treatment details for me as a healthcare provider. Disappointed after taking a previous course which was wonderful...student conversations and dialogue from around the world.
By Hanne K•
Jan 27, 2018
the material is presented in a boring way by the speakers.
the information about the parasites and the resulting diseases are explained in an unlogical order and it would be very helpful to have the life cycle included in the presentations, as well as more pictures in general.
Also it would be effective to have some slides where the different parasites are compared directly in a nice graphic and or table.
In total I found the slides made very poorly.
By Michael C•
Dec 9, 2018
This is an excellent course with coverage of topics that are in serious need of better coverage. Parasitology is particularly relevant with the increased connectivity of the modern world. It was particularly useful to learn about new detection methods (e.g. molecular diagnostics, vaccines). As someone with a laboratory background, I would have liked to have seen more about lab methods, particularly microscopic differentiation of helminth ova and larvae. I hope these experts consider creating a second course at some point with some more rare stuff (e.g. pentastomiasis, gnathostomiasis), and also maybe some fundamental topics of parasitology (morphology, life cycles, immunology / methods of immune system evasion). A veterinary (or zoology) parasitology course would be also be very interesting and relevant. Sincerest thanks to the course providers!
By Paul H•
Nov 8, 2017
A very interesting course. There is a lot of material presented that is relevant in temperate climates as well as in the tropics for example Toxoplasma gondii and Echinoccosis which occur in the cat and dog respectively. Pork and beef tapeworms are also potential risks from undercooked meat worldwide especially since due to food supply chains the food we eat can originate from almost anywhere. The course also underlines the need to improve healthcare, diet, sanitation and potable water supplies in the poorer countries of the world. Many of these diseases have been neglected but cause considerable misery gl
By Alfredo C•
Jun 16, 2017
El curso es muy interactivo y con maestros ciertamente preparados en el area. El material es muy completo y sencillo de entender. Como recomendación podría extenderse en enfermedades pas globalizadas puesto que se enfoca principalmente en Africa.
By miyoshi s•
Feb 1, 2020
the course was definitely informative; however, presentation delivery was inconsistent. the actual on site/in the field presentations were most helpful.
By Adam K•
Jul 16, 2020
Well-developed course with excellent content and a good variety of basic science and clinical content. An excellent overview for first-time learners of parasitology, or a good quick refresher for those who have encountered the subject before. The course's particular strength is the wonderful faculty from Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College, whose field trips to see vector habitats in vivo help bring the basic science to life. I strongly recommend this course!
By Aldrin D T J•
Mar 4, 2020
I really love this course! This is the first course that i took in Coursera and I really enjoyed this. The lectures of the course is not boring, I like the fact that they also visited some places to present the actual area where you can get the disease and they also presented some patients having the disease itself. Highly suggested course for Parasitology, very informative! Well recommended!
By Trevor J H•
Feb 22, 2018
It was very interesting and the quizzes were great and made you think, and the reference lists were extremely useful. I would have liked more illustrations and field work videos. The field work videos were extremely interesting and brought the student in closer contact with the subjects and a better idea of the field settings.
By stefanie s•
Aug 11, 2017
Excellent and very interesting course. I especially like the videos from Africa showing for example the snail habitats. Also the interviews with the doctors were really insightful. I learned a lot in this course and actually had fun doing the final exam.
By Jessica B•
Dec 10, 2019
I really enjoyed doing this course, I was a bit worried about the final exams but I had so much fun doing them. Really happy that I registered for it and I would advise anyone to take part.
By Rodrigo M C d S V•
Jul 24, 2020
Excellent course! Doctors are great and despite English, difficult to understand at times, it does not take away the brilliance of the course or the content presented! Thank you
By Helen P•
Aug 5, 2019
Great course for a basic overview of tropical diseases and their treatments.
By ohia d•
Jul 9, 2019
It was a wonderful course and worth the effort. Thanks
By Jahre M T•
Sep 1, 2020
GOOD PRESENTATION But I only give 4 because the program itself has lacking one major component of Parasitology which is Ameoba, Coccidians, Ciliates and Flagellates. I hope in your next lecture you can add these topics, Thank you so much.
By Chad L C•
Jun 13, 2019
Just OK
By Stefano L F•
Feb 18, 2017
Thank you for setting up this well-done course, which I think may be useful to all interested in getting a better understanding of tropical diseases. Considering the high volume of travellers to areas with a higher risk of parasitic diseases, spending some time becoming more knowledgeable about them can only do good. For those with a medical education background, it may also be an opportunity to brush on some diseases usually only touched on during a standard university infectious diseases course. Some of them are really fascinating from a scientific view point. I would recommend also reading the PDF references, the articles are quite interesting. Best wishes.
By Yorman J S P•
Dec 3, 2020
It is a really good course if you know how to organize your time. I suggest you to print first all the presentations and you can save time. I think if you take just 20min at day listening classes and doing the final test, you will learn a lot. IMPORTANT print to life cycle to understand better. I found some mistakes but I give 5 stars because all of them did a great job. (sorry about my English, im learning yet).
By Danny W•
Jan 31, 2019
A really excellent course, I have enjoyed learning about so many fascinating and globally relevant topics.
I found the interview segments and case studies to be really useful for my learning and improved the quality of the course, to see real-word impacts of these diseases took the course to another level.
Well taught, it was great to see such talented and inspiring academics from both USA and Tanzania.
By RITESH G•
Dec 11, 2020
I loved the lectures by Dr Mramba Nyindo, Dr Jovin and team. The field videos by Dr Franklin Mosha were very informative. All inputs by the senior treating doctors were amazing. Thank you for putting in such efforts and making the course available at such a subsidised price. Looking forward to visit the Medical Hospital and learning more from the team there.
By Henry H•
Jul 5, 2018
Fantastic course, I learned a lot and really enjoyed all of the presenters in the course! The only thing I could see making it better would be to incorporate more photos and field/patient videos into the course, but this doesn't detract from how well presented the course actually was. Anyone interested in parasitology, this is for you!
By Marc B F•
Apr 19, 2020
Probably one of the most interesting courses I came across in this website (and I say that after 4 years and 9 completed courses here). It is very interesting to see some of the videos showing the situation in situ to understand better where the parasites can be found or how some prevention methods work. I do highly recommend it.
By Anina V•
Aug 4, 2020
I like this course and I can understand many diseases that coused by different types of protozoa, nematodes, ectoparasites like ticks,mites,louse and I can understand different medicines that given to different diseases. And iam careful in this disease and I surely keep personal hygiene . This course is very good and I like it.
By B J T•
Jan 7, 2019
The outside videos were most informative. The lecturers were often easy to follow and the presentations logically and very well presented. There were several times that words were listed inaudible, that could be heard (and mis-hearings of a few terms). An excellent course, well worth the effort of taking it. Thank You!
By Mark S•
Aug 1, 2017
If you want to expand your knowledge in an (for most people) unknown field, this is the course you'd take. You'll definitely be amazed by the multitude of parasitic diseases and their ways to invade and infect our bodies. Medical knowledge is necessary if you want to understand all lectures.