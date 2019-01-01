Profile

John A. Bartlett, M.D.

Professor of Medicine, Global Health and Nursing at Duke University Medical Center

Bio

John A. Bartlett MD is Professor of Medicine, Global Health and Nursing at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Bartlett is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and infectious diseases, and he is a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He is the Associate Director for Research of the Duke Global Health Institute, Co-Director of the Duke University Center for AIDS Research, a Senior Fellow within the Duke University Health Inequalities Program, and co-chairs the Duke University Africa Initiative. He has received numerous teaching awards from Duke University medical students and house staff, and is a past recipient of the Distinguished Faculty Award. A major focus of Dr. Bartlett’s ongoing work is capacity building at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre in Moshi, Tanzania.

Courses

Tropical Parasitology: Protozoans, Worms, Vectors and Human Diseases

