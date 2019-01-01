Franklin Mosha is a Professor of parasitology and medical entomology at KCMUC and also the Moshi PAMVERC site PI. During his 38-year research career, he has been involved in malaria and filariasis vector control research and also malaria clinical trials in Tanzania (with NIMR, TPRI, KCMUC), mosquito ecological studies in Kenya (with ICIPE) and also onchocersiasis vector control studies in Mali (with OCP-WHO). Administratively, he has been the Director of The Tropical Pesticides Research Institute, Director of The Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute and Director for Research & Consultancies at KCMUC.