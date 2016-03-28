About this Course

46,972 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Relate software product management to better software products

  • Recognize the role of a software product manager

  • Reflect on how Agile principles will improve your own projects

Skills you will gain

  • Agile Software Development
  • Software Product Management
  • Software Project Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(13,593 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Software Product Management - The Discipline

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Foundations of Software Product Management

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO SOFTWARE PRODUCT MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

About the Software Product Management Specialization

Software Product Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder