This course highlights the importance and role of software product management. It also provides an overview of the specialization, as well as its goals, structure, and expectations. The course explains the value of process, requirements, planning, and monitoring in producing better software.
Relate software product management to better software products
Recognize the role of a software product manager
Reflect on how Agile principles will improve your own projects
- Agile Software Development
- Software Product Management
- Software Project Management
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
Module 1: Software Product Management - The Discipline
Are you ready to start? Our starting point will be the goal of software product management, and that is to build better software. We will delve into the role of the software product manager, where you will hear from software industry representatives. This module will also cover the path which you will take through this specialization, which offers to prepare you for taking on a software product manager role.
Module 2: Foundations of Software Product Management
Welcome to the second half of Introduction to Software Product Management. In this module you will learn the philosophy, core values, and principles of Agile software development. The Agile philosophy has reshaped modern software development. Challenge yourself by thinking about how you would deliver a successful software product within the “triangle” of (a) meeting client needs, (b) delivering on schedule, and (c) staying within budget. This module will also preview software product management in four foundational areas: establishing a process, defining requirements, planning the work, and monitoring development. You’ll see the important role they play in producing better software.
Excellent and very precise. The Video lessons of this course are to the point and very easy for a basic understanding of what they are trying to achieve out in this specialization.
This Course was a great introduction. It laid the ground work for the specialization in an easy to follow manner. It was also packed with lots of great information in a short time.
Highly useful. It is cool to be trained by people who are passionate in creating cool software products and who have inspired me to take the next level of this discipline. Thank you!
This course was an excellent way to begin immersing myself into the specialization. I am new to this field but can imagine myself using much of my printed out material as future reference
In this Software Product Management Specialization, you will master Agile software management practices to lead a team of developers and interact with clients. In the final Capstone Project, you will practice and apply management techniques to realistic scenarios that you will face as a Software Product Manager. You will have the opportunity to share your experiences and learn from the insights of others as part of a Software Product Management
