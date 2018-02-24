NK
Jan 10, 2019
The course was very interactive, useful and interesting. I can definitely apply the knowledge that I gained out of this course to my day on day work on Software Management. Kudos to the production and
ED
Feb 18, 2018
Though it is an introductory course, it is packed with great information about managing a software product. I enjoyed the course, and I am moving on with the next course on the SPM specialization.
By Justin B•
Feb 24, 2018
This specialization does nothing to prepare you for a job in product management, it barely scratches the surface of the requirements for even a PM internship (most of which require an MBA anyway). I invested a significant amount of time and effort into completing this specialization and found out all of my effort was a complete waste when it came to start job hunting. While it may be useful to understand some of the foundational concepts, the basics can be easily taught in the first week on the job. What employers are really looking for are hard skills like Scrum certifications, quantitative analytics, SQL fluency, data visualization, and a thorough understanding of business metrics, none of which this specialization covers.
By Denis B•
Oct 25, 2015
Course title is misleading. It is actually a course on Managing Agile Software development, not Product management.
There is common understanding in active product management community that major focus for product manager is market. Market is not mentioned in this course at all.
What requirements and schedule, guys??? Current product management is all about hypotheses, A/B testing, customer development, experiments, lean UX, etc.
You completely missing the point.
Still, this course can be a good one for those who want to start Managing agile software development.
By Vishal G•
May 31, 2019
The course is wonderful for a beginner to get his/her concepts right before diving into software product management.
By Niranjan K•
Jan 11, 2019
The course was very interactive, useful and interesting. I can definitely apply the knowledge that I gained out of this course to my day on day work on Software Management. Kudos to the production and
By Gretchen G•
Aug 31, 2018
This course is excellent. It's difficult, but students learn by watching University of Alberta videos and third-party TED talks, as well as by reading interesting and crucial textual materials.
By Nicolai A•
Jul 8, 2019
Excelent to understand the foundations of product lifecicle
By Boxuan Z•
Jun 8, 2019
not too much knowledge grow
By Oksana M•
Mar 4, 2021
Ancient course without any renewals. Wasted time and money.
For instance, old statistics http://web.archive.org/web/20180305140016/http://scottambler.com/backup_muse/no-common-definition-of-success.html
Supplemental materials are not available http://scottambler.com/backup_muse/no-common-definition-of-success.html
By Pratik•
May 27, 2020
Excellent Introduction to basics of Software Development Process !
I am 10 years experienced software professional, and can truly certify the elements mentioned in the course. Also having said, it is a good refresher as some of the topics are not strictly followed by industry leading to issues after a couple of months.
Would recommend for everyone !
NOTE: A more practical example of end -end journey would be super helpful - Pratik D
By Omar A•
Nov 12, 2019
Indeed a great Course to Start with. If you are new to Software Product Management Field, this course will help you understanding the process and basically identifying the role of Product Manager/Analyst. The course carries the depth knowledge, I rate this course 10/10. I am planning to cover all the 6 courses from this specialization.
By Maximilian W•
Dec 14, 2015
This course explained to me comprehensibly what a Product Manager does which is already a good thing to start from.
In addition it really gave me some insight into modern ways of managing a development team.
Therefore I would recommend that course to anyone working as a developer and not knowing what these "PMs" are doing.
By R D S•
Jan 17, 2018
I think it was a short but to the point course to teach you the basics and importance of client requirements, following processes and agile development methodology which are crucial elements in becoming a successful product manager. Sincere thanks and Cheers to the team from University of Alberta for creating this course!
By Luke L•
Apr 10, 2016
This is an awesome intro to SW product management. It points out the main difference between SW product management compared to product management of other industries. Specifically, Change.
It is a great way for experienced product managers of other industries to transition into the SW business.
By Sameera W•
Feb 3, 2019
This course introduces the concept of product management and how it applies to a agile software development. A focus it lacks is the introduction of managing a product such as design, roadmap, etc. and also the lack of focus on design.
By Richard J H•
Jan 11, 2017
This course was an excellent way to begin immersing myself into the specialization. I am new to this field but can imagine myself using much of my printed out material as future reference
By Haitao•
Jul 4, 2019
Great！I have some understanding about software product management. Continue to learn, let's go!
By Sérgio F•
Jun 23, 2019
Curso muito bacana mostrando a introdução do Gerenciamento de Produtos de software!
By Joniz G•
Jul 5, 2019
Muy bueno
By Maria F•
Sep 22, 2020
Great for complete beginners to understand what is Software Product Management is about. I'd prefer more additional resources and real cases though.
By Suliman A•
Nov 22, 2021
it's more about "why", it should be more about "how"
By Jennifer S•
Jun 19, 2021
The style of this team of educators allows for differentiation of instruction for students, like myself, who either struggle to learn or lack the confidence to work within a new content area. Each presenter provides options for visual, auditory, and kinesthetic learners to maximize learning retention. They have embedded techniques to help to reinforce learning through tactics such as repetition, scenarios, informal quizes, and explanations. Supplemental materials like TedTalks and real world Case Studies are also provided to clarify and to provide students who already have a background in the subject area with opportunities to extend their understanding of the material. No one with a passion to learn will go without or complete this course without coming away with greater insight and understanding.
By Andreia M•
Jul 21, 2017
I've been waiting for the end of the Capstone project to review all courses of the specialization. I want to check how they interact and how would the concepts be applied. I couldn't be more satisfied! This specialization is very complete and focused on the main topic "Software Product Management". Although there are several additional resources for us to deeply analyse a concept that interest us, the overall course gives you the necessary view of all options available without becoming to generic. I really recommend this specialization and congratulate all the team involved on developing this course. Thanks!
By Manuel G C•
Oct 31, 2020
Great course, I like it a lot, because the content was presented in very simple way, easy to understand even for people like me that I not coder or system designer.
I have learned the basic about SPM, and I am ready to continue my trainning to turn this in a new opportunities for my career, being a SP Manager or Agile Master Leader.
This is my secound diploma earned in coursera , I will 100% recommend this plataform for my collegues and people that I know and they are willing to keep learning to make advances in thier porfessional careers.
By Muhammad N A Z•
Mar 3, 2019
Excellent course to become a Software Product Manager (SPM). The overview has given enough insight to appreciate the need for completing the rest of the course. This would be invaluable for any product manager or leader who needs to have a clear idea about how software product management should work.
I have 14 years experience in running a telecom company and has developed many softwares till date. I wish I attended this earlier. Must do course!
A great course for anyone who wishes to explore SPM job.
By Eshan B•
May 13, 2020
This course is simply fantastic. Course content is very well designed and explained. There is just too much to learn and explore. I was able to understand what it takes to be a Software Product manager , what does Project Success mean and core of Agile principles. I wish to explore further to strengthen my understanding about subject "Software Product Management". I thank you the Team for providing me an opportunity to lean this subject.