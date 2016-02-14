About this Course

33,684 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create effective plans for software development

  • Map user requirements to developer tasks

  • Assess and plan for project risks

  • Apply velocity-driven planning techniques

Skills you will gain

  • Software Development
  • Agile Management
  • Program Evaluation And Review Technique (PERT)
  • Agile Software Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(5,198 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Planning

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Project Planning

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Iteration Planning

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Risk Planning

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AGILE PLANNING FOR SOFTWARE PRODUCTS

View all reviews

About the Software Product Management Specialization

Software Product Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder