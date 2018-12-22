AM
Apr 14, 2020
Great Agile techniques to learn from this course !! Useful for those who want to brush up on their product management skills as well as those who want to launch themselves in this career stream.
AV
Mar 18, 2021
Really good course. I enjoyed the concise and informative lectures. The presenters are awesome. Special thanks for the accompanying reading materials and links to supplemental resources!
By Freek d B•
Dec 22, 2018
It's challenging to teach and learn product management through an online course. You can get an overview of the important topics and learn the theory, but this doesn't enable discussion, exchanging experiences, and forming balanced opinions. A product management does a lot of her/his work by talking (to many different people involved), which is very difficult to train online (it could be done with role playing assignments supported by video conferencing, but I think learning from experienced colleagues in practice is a much better way). The quizzes are often a good way to rehearse the topics that have been explained, but sometimes feel like an extremely simplified black-white view on very nuanced issues.
The best parts of the Software Product Management courses for me were the larger assignments you make that are reviewed by fellow students (getting feedback is very useful and it's also instructive to see what approach your peers took) and the interviews with experienced product managers which offer valuable insights in the complicated situations product managers often have to deal with.
I recommend this course to anyone that is new to software product management and quite new to software development. The course can be a good first step on your path to becoming a product manager, as long as you realize that you will also need a lot of skills that an online course cannot teach you.
By Travis P•
Jan 17, 2016
This is more enlightening than the previous courses in the specialization. It felt like learning new material and techniques rather than simply reviewing concepts I already knew. I also liked that the assignments required creating actual artifacts and reviewing others' work. The industry interviews were a nice addition as well.
By ARFAZ A•
Apr 15, 2020
By Madhusudhan R K•
Feb 23, 2018
As I am already into Product development and management, this course is very useful and helping me in real time. I am started applying few practices already into product development.
By Megan B•
Jul 31, 2019
As a new Product Manager, I found this course as a great entry-point into the field. While it will by no means get you to be a PM superstar overnight, the course (and the specialization) cover a ton of ground on agile product management.
I've taken all courses in the specialization and so far have found this course to best as far as content and assignments. The peer review assignments were excellent change to simulate the work activities you would do for estimation. While the examples themselves were not as realistic as real world, there was lots of great value in doing the assignment and then applying what you've learned to review others, who had a different take than your own. The section on Risk helped me inform my current planning cycle.
Overall the User Requirements course was most practical, but as mentioned I thought this course has been the most well structured. All courses have great resources that I have referred to on my job.
I would definitely recommend this course to any new PM or those looking to become Product managers -- this Specialization helped me land my current job! It's also useful for teams who are transitioning to agile and need a good foundation.
By Andreia M•
Jul 21, 2017
I've been waiting for the end of the Capstone project to review all courses of the specialization. I want to check how they interact and how would the concepts be applied. I couldn't be more satisfied! This specialization is very complete and focused on the main topic "Software Product Management". Although there are several additional resources for us to deeply analyse a concept that interest us, the overall course gives you the necessary view of all options available without becoming to generic. I really recommend this specialization and congratulate all the team involved on developing this course. Thanks!
By Mansoor B•
Jan 30, 2020
The Course was excellent. Every concept was explained in a systematic and structured way which made it easy to grasp and recall.
Other than the core tutorials, the course also had a repository of excellent resources for more in-depth study of the topics which proved very useful.
There were interesting quizzes interspersed with the lectures which made it extremely interesting and thought provoking.
The entire experience was so good that it makes you want to do more and more courses on the platform one after another.
By Mammad•
May 25, 2020
I want to thank the course makers. It really the best Agile practise course in Coursera. I bought a lot of courses on this topic from online resources but really the best one is this one. Tutors are real knows what are they speaking. Tutors are telling everything with pictures and in simple language. For a foreign students I recommend to buy online these courses.
By henry d•
Dec 30, 2017
The material provided is good. It might help if you could go a little bit further into topics like Dependencies; this one still needs a lot to think about and i ended up 'guessing' the dependencies incorrectly. Otherwise, love the course material and method of instruction.
By Ryan P•
Dec 12, 2018
It's a solid addition to get the specialization certificate. I may give it 4.5+ stars, but the course resources are exceptional - its like they wrote their own textbook almost.
By Martin K•
May 6, 2017
Like all preceding courses - there is a lot of theoretical knowledge provided, but zero practical examples are given - A release plan for example. There wasn't an example provided in the course notes or the course videos itself. Also - questions like "What is the key feature of a time box? " (correct answer being time-restricted) make me wonder why I do this course.
By Alison B•
Dec 26, 2020
Found this course really good, I did it as a refresher. The timeline is agressive and the course readings are definitely NOT 10 minutes though, in my opinion it's not a skim through course if anyone has that expectation, it takes commitment! The quiz questions at the very end are a little tricky but overall with the videos and upbeat vibe and content laid out, it is a comprehensive and highly organised, very clear course. I have enjoyed this a lot despite it being a challenge having a small child to look after at the same time. With regards to the hours required, on average they are a good generalisation but this course did take me longer than the time outlined.
By Jim O•
Jun 29, 2021
I'm extremely excited about finishing but feel the satisfaction of having completed 4 of the 6 courses. I will use everything I've learned over the past few weeks. Don't think this has been easy for me. It's challenging. I can't wait for the next course and the Capstone.
The method of teaching suits my way of learning. The testing is comprehensive and really makes you think through the problems presented in the questions.
Thank You.
By Suhaimi C•
Dec 15, 2020
Awesome course about agile planning for software products. Learned more details about work breakdown structure, release plan and Critical Path Method (CPM) Chart thru the assignments. Also learned about PERT Chart, velocity, iteration planning, identifying and managing risks. Highly recommended taking this course to have a better planning for your software product management.
By Armando M V•
Mar 27, 2017
Es un excelente curso en el que se tratan temas sobre la planificación de actividades en un proyecto. Explica muy bien cuál es la importancia de diferenciar entre conceptos claves como: estimación, metas, compromisos, objetivos; la importancia del timeboxing y la forma en cómo se deberían llevar acabo las estimaciones a bajo nivel durante una planificación.
By Giacomo C•
Sep 16, 2020
I liked the course very much and I learn new means for project management. I find the thread of the course well structured. Sometimes quizzes are not so clear, but in general are useful not only for the grade, but also to better think about the concepts. Of course project management deserves experience, but this course is very useful.
By Frank D•
Mar 26, 2017
Great course that take you nicely through the intricacies of agile planning for software products. The instructors are knowledgeable and the material is good. The videos cover a lot, but the complementary cours notes and the supplemental resources makes it easy to review and use the material in practice during actual work situations.
By Felix P•
Jan 8, 2021
All courses in this specialization have a very good content. Videos are well done and there are very interesting links provided as supplemental resources. This is a good specialization for someone trying to get into a software technical lead position. There are very interesting bits of knowledge in all the courses.
By Orlando C•
Nov 18, 2017
The instructors and all the people involved in the creation of the course made a great effort in synthesizing the essentials of the important concepts in this field. I have no doubt that I obtained a better benefit - cost ratio than in a traditional presencial course.
By Randy O•
Aug 17, 2021
I enjoyed the course. It reinforced some of the things that I have come across at work but did not really have a good understanding of. One note - some of the end of course resource links are out of date, so this should be looked into by Coursera or U of Alberta.
By Le T A•
Jun 6, 2020
Full of new concept, tools & instructions that is necessary for product manager, however, instructor should inform clearly which tasks should be done by development team or product manager. This sometime make me confused if product manager must do this task or not
By Chris R C•
Sep 24, 2019
Other than the Canadian pronunciation of 'pasta' this is a thoughtful, very well presented view of the basics of Agile Practices. I would recommend for anyone wanting to become familiar with the concepts and some tools that have very practical applications.
By Daniil M•
Mar 30, 2018
That's an awesome course, and I really like it! I am new at software field, but I can confidently say, that this planning techniques would be useful in many others areas of activity. Learning process also is great, it's interesting and simple to understand.
By Dmitry T•
Jun 1, 2018
This is very useful and helpful course not only for product managers, but for every member of an Agile software development team. Gives pretty straightforward knowledge as to how the planning should be managed in an ideal world.
By Daniel F•
Jan 9, 2020
I think out of the entire specialization, this has been the most usefull course for me. Every video has a detail that will help you as a SPM, and even more, the assignments are very accurate in emulating real work scenarios.