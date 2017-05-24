In this six-week capstone course, you will gain practical management experience in a safe, simulated software production setting. You will apply Agile practices and techniques to conquer industry-inspired challenges. Interacting with a realistic client, you will discern what they want and express what they truly need in software requirements to drive software production. Upon completing the capstone, you will be prepared to advance your career as a confident software product management professional.
Draw upon practical management experience in a simulated setting
Apply Agile practices and techniques to conquer industry-inspired challenges
Practice interaction with a realistic simulated client
Advance your career as a confident software product management professional
- Agile Software Development
- Software Product Management
- Software Project Management
- Scrum (Software Development)
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
Capstone Project - Week 1
Welcome to the first week of the capstone. This week, you will be primarily focusing on eliciting requirements. You will get to meet your client as well as collaborate with an expert advisor. You will also meet the development team that you will be working with. They will help you to clarify and elaborate on the information elicited from the client and expert. You will finish off the week by creating a Requirements Document.
Capstone Project - Week 2
Now that the requirements are elicited, it’s now time to start refining those user stories! This week, you will conduct Requirements Technical Reviews on your peers Requirements Documents. You will also discuss risks with the development team and generate a risk plan.
Capstone Project - Week 3
There’s a lot of work to be done this week to prepare for the first sprint. User stories need to be prioritized and assessed for risks, release and iteration plans need to be created, and design needs to begin. You will work with your team to get everything ready so that Sprint 1 can start promptly next week!
Capstone Project - Week 4
This is your first development sprint! You will have stand-up meetings with the development team. Your team will also demo the product to the client and expert at the end of the week. There will be issues that need solving, plans to make for the next sprint, and monitoring that will need to be done!
The course was extremely help to understand software production management, agile principles and how to run projects successfully in agile methods. Thank you.
Great "graduation" project. I learned tons from this course. I want to thank the instructors for putting together this specialization.
Specialization totally fits in my current needs as IT Product owner in corporate environment, but there is not so much theory and practice for startups product owners.
Great course to get grounded in Software Product Management. Learn the nuances of agile and lean. There are right ways and wrong ways to use these tools. Know the right way!
In this Software Product Management Specialization, you will master Agile software management practices to lead a team of developers and interact with clients. In the final Capstone Project, you will practice and apply management techniques to realistic scenarios that you will face as a Software Product Manager. You will have the opportunity to share your experiences and learn from the insights of others as part of a Software Product Management
