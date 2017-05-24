About this Course

39,198 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Draw upon practical management experience in a simulated setting

  • Apply Agile practices and techniques to conquer industry-inspired challenges

  • Practice interaction with a realistic simulated client

  • Advance your career as a confident software product management professional

Skills you will gain

  • Agile Software Development
  • Software Product Management
  • Software Project Management
  • Scrum (Software Development)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(2,974 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Capstone Project - Week 1

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Capstone Project - Week 2

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Capstone Project - Week 3

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Capstone Project - Week 4

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOFTWARE PRODUCT MANAGEMENT CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the Software Product Management Specialization

Software Product Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder