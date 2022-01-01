University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algebra, Algorithms, Analysis, Audit, Big Data, BlockChain, Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Human Computer Interaction, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Network Analysis, Path (Variable), Probability & Statistics, R Programming, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, User Research
4.6
(706 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Software Engineering, Design and Product, Strategy and Operations, Application Development, Product Design, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Operating Systems
4.7
(630 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Cryptography, Data Management, Design and Product, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Full-Stack Web Development, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(29.5k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Threat
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Communication, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, Finance, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Probability & Statistics, Process, Product Design, Product Management, Project Management, Risk Management, Software, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Story
4.7
(10.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Supply Chain and Logistics, Agile Software Development, Supply Chain Systems, Operations Management, Software Engineering, Leadership and Management
4.8
(83 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Software Project Management is the process in which teams and individuals adhere to assigned tasks and deadlines with the goal of producing software, as directed by a Project Manager. The process is designed to manage software development and address business concerns such as efficiency, release management, and other aspects aimed at getting software to market.
It’s important to learn how to manage software projects so that development teams and stakeholders can stay up-to-date on a project’s progress, monitor changes in the process, and mitigate risks that could affect the project.
A quick internet search shows practically unanimous results that Software Project Management is a good career choice, with good pay, job prospects, and opportunity for growth. The average median salary of Software Project Managers in the U.S. is $84,518 per year, with some opportunities offering more than $123,000 per year.
Software Project Managers can easily leverage their skills and experience to transfer to other roles. According to Zippia, the top ten most common jobs for former Project Managers include Senior Project Manager, Program Manager, Consultant, Information Technology Project Manager, Operations Manager, Owner, Manager, Construction Manager, Business Analyst, and Product Manager.
Through Coursera, courses that cover Software Project Management equip learners with knowledge in agile software development processes and methodologies; tools that enable collaboration and communication within a team; practical management experience in a safe, simulated software production setting; and more.
Lessons on Software Project Management are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including University of Alberta, Coursera Project Network, University of Minnesota, and other organizations. Learners can enjoy exploring Software Project Management with instructors specializing in Science and Engineering, Computing Science, and other disciplines. Course content on Software Project Management is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
Software project managers need to have a balance of technical software skills, the ability to manage projects, and leadership and teamwork skills to effectively manage people. People who can direct others, delegate responsibilities, solve problems, and boost morale are well suited for roles in software project management. They also possess good organizational skills and have a habit of getting things done on time. People best suited for these roles pay attention to detail so that projects run smoothly and costly mistakes aren't made. They're able to multitask as well and have the ability to prioritize tasks.
Someone in software project management might begin their career in any entry-level software position, such as a software engineer, software sales trainee, or internship with a project manager. To advance to a software project manager position, however, you'll need to earn a bachelor's degree, usually in a field like information technology, computer science, software engineering, or software development management. A graduate degree in the software or management fields increases your job prospects but is not necessarily required. Once you've established yourself as a software project manager, common career paths include moving on to a chief operating officer, senior software project manager, or another senior management role within an organization.
People with a background in software project management are hired by IT companies as well as almost any company in any industry. They often have the option to work remotely but can work on-site as well. Examples of places that hire software project managers include health care insurance companies, software development companies, data security organizations, banks, employment agencies, and e-commerce sites.
It would be very useful to study how to gain team building and communication skills if you're striving to be an effective software project manager. These soft skills are an integral part of software project management roles. Other topics related to the profession are the developmental lifecycle and processes of software, diversity in the workplace, leadership principles, product development, and Agile project management.