Master of Science in Software Engineering
West Virginia University
Accredited diploma
Earn your credential from West Virginia University.
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers.
24 months to complete
10 courses total, 30 credit hours, 15-18 hours per week.
100% online
Learn when and where it works best for you.
$698 USD/credit hour
Earn your Master of Science in Software Engineering degree and become an expert in the holistic design, development and management processes of software applications and systems.
You’ll learn how to identify and analyze user and client needs and develop the skills to implement and create software-based solutions as you prepare to advance your career as an in-demand software engineer.
As a student in the Master of Science in Software Engineering program offered by the Lane Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, you will develop the expertise to better understand the holistic design, development, and management processes of software applications and systems. You will learn how to identify and analyze user and client needs while gaining the skills necessary to implement and create software-based solutions. This program is an ideal way to prepare for career advancement in the field of software engineering—one of the most in-demand and fastest growing occupational fields in the country. Upon earning your degree, you’ll be ideally positioned to pursue careers in any number of industries, including technology, healthcare, automotive manufacturing, green energy, remote sensing, aeronautics, finance and more.
Applications for the Summer 2023 intake are now open. Apply today!
The first early application deadline for the Summer 2023 intake is February 6, 2023.
Join the West Virginia MSSE team on December 20, 2022 for a Program Information Session. Register here!
About the Master of Science in Software Engineering
Admissions
The MSSE is a graduate-level program that allows working software engineering professionals to enhance their career possibilities. Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in software engineering, computer science, computer engineering or a closely related major. Applicants who have an undergraduate degree in another field and at least one year of work experience related to software development will be considered for admission as provisional graduate students if they meet certain requirements. The program accepts applications for summer, fall and spring intakes.Learn more about admissions
Academics
Develop the expertise to better understand the holistic design, development and management processes of software applications and systems across five core courses that cover software project management, software analysis and design, object-oriented design of software, software verification and validation and software evolution.Learn more about academics
Careers
Prepare for professional success in the field of software engineering—one of the most in-demand and fastest growing occupational fields in the country, and develop the skills to advance your career in a wide range of industries, including technology, health care, automotive manufacturing, green energy, remote sensing, aeronautics, finance and more. As a graduate of this program, you’ll have the knowledge, skills and mindset required to excel in professional software engineering positions in business, industry, research or governmental service.Learn more about career outcomes
Student Experience
As a student in this program, you’ll benefit from a positive learning environment that balances team collaboration with the freedom to complete your coursework on your schedule. The degree is designed to be flexible so you can successfully balance learning with your existing personal and professional commitments. The faculty are committed to engaging with you and being available to answer questions or provide guidance. You’ll also connect with your classmates and build community through group projects, discussion posts and more.Learn more about the student experience
About the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
Founded in 1887, the Statler College has 147 faculty members and more than 3,260 students enrolled in seven accredited academic departments, of which 545 are graduate students. The college offers 13 undergraduate majors and seven dual majors, 11 of which are ABET accredited. It is also one of only five universities in the country with majors in petroleum and natural gas and mining engineering, and one of only four universities in the country with an ABET accredited program in petroleum and natural gas engineering.Learn more about the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources
About West Virginia University
West Virginia University is an R1 classified research institution with a mission to create a diverse and inclusive culture that advances education, healthcare and prosperity for all by providing access and opportunity; by advancing high-impact research; and by leading transformation in West Virginia and the world through local, state and global engagement. The University is near a High Technology Foundation that includes the I-79 Technology Park, a trusted location for several Federal operations including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Department of Commerce, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).Learn more about WVU
Events
MSSE Information Session | Register here
Summer 2023 First Early Application Deadline
Summer 2023 Second Early Application Deadline
Summer 2023 Final Application Deadline
Frequently Asked Questions
Coursera does not grant credit, and does not represent that any institution other than the degree granting institution will recognize the credit or credential awarded by the institution; the decision to grant, accept, or transfer credit is subject to the sole and absolute discretion of an educational institution.
We encourage you to investigate whether this degree meets your academic and/or professional needs before applying.