How to create a Jira SCRUM project
Create a Scrum project in Jira
Manage sprints, use board, roadmap and backlog
Add dependencies, use story points and create a burndown chart
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2 hour long project you will create a SCRUM project in Jira, exploring the SCRUM agile methodology and familiarizing with all of its elements. You will create user stories and tasks, plan and action sprints, manage the backlog and sprints with the board, create epics, add dependencies and finally creating burn-down charts to evaluate the progression of your sprints.
Project Management
JIRA
Project Planning
Scrum (Software Development)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Jira account
Create a SCRUM project
Create user stories
Plan with sprints and backlog
Manage sprints with a board
Create an epic
Add dependencies
Create a burndown chart
