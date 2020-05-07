About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Software Development Lifecycle Specialization
Intermediate Level

Understanding of traditional software development processes helpful, not required. No programming background required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Software Development Kit (SDK)
  • Agile Software Development
  • Scrum (Software Development)
Course 2 of 4 in the
Instructor

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Agile Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Requirements and Planning

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Scrum

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

XP and Course Wrap-up

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Software Development Lifecycle Specialization

Software Development Lifecycle

