Software industry is going crazy on agile methods. It is rapidly becoming the choice for software development where requirements are unpredictable or is expected to change over time. This course will help you gain knowledge on what is agile? Why agile is better suited for these situations? We will also cover some of the most common agile frameworks like scrum and XP in depth.
This course is part of the Software Development Lifecycle Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Understanding of traditional software development processes helpful, not required. No programming background required.
Skills you will gain
- Software Development Kit (SDK)
- Agile Software Development
- Scrum (Software Development)
Understanding of traditional software development processes helpful, not required. No programming background required.
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Agile Fundamentals
In this module, we will learn about agile mindset, the core behind many agile methods. How agile methods are different than traditional methods and when to use agile methods. We will learn about how to apply agile mindset and finally review different frameworks available to implement agile.
Requirements and Planning
In this module we will learn about user stories and agile estimation and planning techniques.
Scrum
In this module we will learn about Scrum which is one of the most popular agile framework. We will learn about scrum practices and the purpose behind these practices.
XP and Course Wrap-up
In this module, we will compare Scrum to XP and learn about some of the engineering practices from XP.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.07%
- 4 stars22.22%
- 3 stars1.04%
- 2 stars0.22%
- 1 star0.42%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AGILE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Agile will really help us in different aspects of Developing the Software with proper approach and proper planning. And this course is very helpful for us in growing in the Project management side.
One of the best course for Agile software methodology in order to understand each role and responsibility. It also describes the definition of the terms which are widely being used in Agile framework
Agile will really help us in different aspects of Developing the Software with proper approach and proper planning. And this course is very helpful for us in growing in the Project management side.
It is very good Course.With Agile we can deliver better project/product. Customer would be happy as he get update on imprement, progress, completion of project percentage on time to time.
About the Software Development Lifecycle Specialization
This Specialization is designed for people who are new to software engineering. It's also for those who have already developed software, but wish to gain a deeper understanding of the underlying context and theory of software development practices.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.