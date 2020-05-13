SS
Jul 14, 2019
One of the best course for Agile software methodology in order to understand each role and responsibility. It also describes the definition of the terms which are widely being used in Agile framework
Jan 23, 2022
By Adnan H•
May 13, 2020
It was an awesome course i have every gone through related to agile development. Not just learned things but directly applied and trying to apply these awesome things i have learned in this course
By Deekshith D S•
Nov 22, 2021
Agile will really help us in different aspects of Developing the Software with proper approach and proper planning. And this course is very helpful for us in growing in the Project management side.
By Prasad C•
Sep 29, 2020
By Sowmya N•
Sep 9, 2020
The trainer explains the concepts so fluently. It is like a story listening. One of the best training. All the concepts covered with clear and crisp manner. Definitely a must for a beginner.
By Nishant D•
Jul 12, 2019
The process of peer review is lengthy and takes time. Also it is not consistent, few members mark high marks and few other mark too low which require you to resubmit your assignment. The course content was satisfactory, instructor could have involved one real life agile development example and should have continued that throughout the course to relate to theory. Thanks.
By Aditya C•
May 4, 2021
Trainer is very knowledgeable and the quizzes and assignments are really wonderful which help in leveraging your knowledge on Agile-Scrum. Would definitely recommend all to take this course.
By Maria W•
Jun 6, 2018
I completed the first three courses seven months ago and the fourth course has yet to be offered. I selected these courses because they were offered as part of a specialization. Selling the course as a specialization but never offering the last course is not only very frustrating but false advertising. I would not have paid and taken these courses if I had known that the last course was not going to be offered, and therefore, I could not complete the specialization that was advertised.
By Shadab S•
Jul 15, 2019
By Vinayak D•
May 8, 2020
It is very good Course.With Agile we can deliver better project/product. Customer would be happy as he get update on imprement, progress, completion of project percentage on time to time.
By Harshad T•
Apr 8, 2020
It is a very good course for beginner and people who are new to Agile. Peer Assessment is the best feature of this module which really ensure application of learning.
By Olga G•
Jan 11, 2020
Updated review.
Initially I have provided a 5-stars score for the course and the initial review is below.
At the same time I want to make sure this review can be viewed by the people who aim to get the certificate for THE WHOLE SPECIALIZATION, therefore I give a bad score to attract attention of those learners.
If you plan to finish the whole specialization, please be informed that the 4th course from the specialization is missing FOR M.ORE THAN 2 YEARS ALREADY! so most probably you will not be able to complete it in order to have the certificate.
Please take into consideration this information if it might influence your decision whether you want to subscribe to the whole specialization or not.
Kind regards.
Initial review:
I liked the course - quite straightforward and well structured. Good for the beginners like me.
By Sachin S s•
Mar 2, 2020
This is very nice cource and it test our knowledge to very high level . Assignment are really nice and ,number of time we solve it ,our skil get better and better
By Madina•
Feb 10, 2020
There were a lot of issues like typos in the presentations, more than once there were some moments in the videos that were supposed to be cut out (for instance the lecturer misspoke, went silent and started over or the phone went off very loudly while he was still talking), the lecturer has a very strong accent, which is okay, but the subtitles weren't always of great helps since sometimes they just had the word {inaudible}. This was a huge disappointment to be honest.
By ILYA S•
Dec 16, 2017
Lots of redundancies and very little information that goes beyond content that could have been produced after a five minute exercise on Google... This applies to the whole specialization series, not just to the course. I'm glad I audited this course instead of paying for it. This is the least satisfying experience I had on Coursera.
By JOHIRUL I•
Mar 11, 2021
Professional certifications such as "Agile Software Development" are very important for building good solutions with confidence as well as validate my experience and knowledge. Besides my day to day job, Coursera gave me this opportunity to acquire knowledge and confidence to manage complex software development projects.
By Gaurang R•
Jul 29, 2020
It was good informative session. Thanks to Praveen. The only part frustrating was that I could not get grade in the last assignment 3 times, but that's ok. Now I am happy.
By Amit P•
Feb 16, 2019
It was a quite good course. Gave a good overview of Agile methodologies which could be used in your day to day job. Assignments are also good quality.
By Sofia M M•
Aug 12, 2021
I'm a beginner and this courses are a good way to learn the overview of a software development lifecycle, I took lots of helpful notes and learn a lot. Don't get me wrong, but the tests and quizes are a bit weird, and if you fail one it is mandatory for you to do the WHOLE test again, That's just a waste of time!. Just let me check the parts I got it wrong, since they are always the same questions with the same options in different order. Also, sometimes the questions and answers itself doesn't reflect what the class was about. And pleeease eliminate the mandatory peer review test, they are atrocious!. In essence they are nice, but then you realize there are people for ALL over the world, all ages, all backgrounds. This is not the right approach to get a certification in a course I took seriously to help my job CV and career, I'm here because I got a free temporary unemployment benefit from my government, I am a 3rd world 34year old willing to learn while getting a certificate to have it on my resume to find a new job. Don't let me wait for someone who doesn't have the same serious approach (and even the same level of knowledge I have) to say if I pass or not. That's what teachers are. I will find the certifications elsewhere and just take this courses like an structured Google search to learn about these subjects. This is a shame, If I was paying for this (beside the taxes I already did) I will be furious.
By harry w•
Jan 8, 2019
appalling presentation and boring
By Cshort64 S•
Aug 24, 2020
I think this course was quite good. I have been an agile practioner for some time now and it was good reinforcement for what I do in my teams today. I would like to share that I think an additional item should be added to the course and that is the role of Architect. Where does a software architect fit with agile as this is one of the most Sr. roles an IT department has but little to no communication or reading mater was shared by the instructor related to this role. Solution Architects and Enterprise Architects are valid roles, performing vital tasks, but how and where do they fit, IF they fit in Agile. A topic worth discussing.
By Sergio A M•
Sep 19, 2020
Excellent course, I'm a complete beginner in this theme but the explanations of the instructor, questionnaires and final two projects helped me a lot to understand every process perfectly, I'm so happy because now I'm able to plan my projects and track the status using Scrum and XP.
By RAFAEL L E R•
Oct 3, 2018
I liked this course, because I reached my objective, the videos, readings, tests and work assignments were excellent. However, I have the following concern related to work assignments:
I graded 3 students and I was graded by only one student who gave me a low grade therefore, I didn´t reach the minimum so I was failed.
Why didn´t I received 3 grades?
I had to re-review my work without comments, I used only the grades.
Thank you very much for your follow up to this theme.
Rafael
By Namrata G•
May 19, 2021
Amazing learning experience. I am really thankful to the instructor Praveen Mittal, the way he taught in this session it's covering every Agile basics and more aspects in very interactive, easy, clear and effective manner .... It's moreover like listening an interesting story with examples and morals :)
Thank you so much for this wonderful course. I will definitely recommend it to my friends and colleagues.
Keep it up Praveen, University of Minnesota and Coursera Team !!
By harshit p•
Aug 15, 2020
One of the excellent course filled with only knowledgeable data. The content is less but highly effective, resources provided are great help for a learner. Quizzes between the modules help a lot to fill the gaps and to revise the content. Assignments and peer grading helps learner to gain practical skill along with the different perspective of solving a problem. And Praveen Mittal explains the modules tremendously throughout. :)
By Shivani S J•
Apr 29, 2021
This course really helped me a lot in understanding Agile and gave me confidence in my journey of studying technical knowledge as I am from non- technical background. The language was very simple and quizzes in between the modules helped me gathering my knowledge and polishing my skill of Agile.
Once again a big thankyou Capgemini for sponsoring the course!!