About this Course

Course 5 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply techniques to measure and visualize project progress

  • Integrate Agile review practices to increase project visibility

  • Reflect on lessons learned in software projects through retrospective exercises

  • Improve project and process quality through ongoing measurement

Skills you will gain

  • Software Metric
  • Agile Software Development
  • Software Project Management
  • Software Metrics
Course 5 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(2,742 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Right Product

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Done Right

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Managed Right

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Project Retrospectives

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Software Product Management Specialization

Software Product Management

