Approx. 19 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 모의실험 환경에서 실제적인 관리 경험을 끌어내 보세요.

  • 애자일 방법과 기술을 적용해 현장에서 발생하는 문제를 해결하세요.

  • 실감 나는 모의실험 속 고객과 소통하는 법을 훈련하세요.

  • 능력 있는 소프트웨어 제품 관리 전문가로 경력을 쌓으세요.

University of Alberta

UiT The Arctic University of Norway

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

캡스톤 프로젝트 - 1주 차

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

캡스톤 프로젝트 - 2주 차

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

캡스톤 프로젝트 - 3주 차

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

캡스톤 프로젝트 - 4주 차

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

