6주 간의 캡스톤 과정을 진행하는 동안 여러분은 안전한 가상 소프트웨어 제품 생산 환경에서 실질적인 관리 경험을 하게 됩니다. 애자일 방식과 기술을 적용해 현장에서 직면한 도전 과제를 극복하게 됩니다. 현실감 있는 고객과 소통하면서 고객의 니즈를 파악하고 실질적으로 필요한 소프트웨어 요구 사항을 전달해 생산을 촉진할 것입니다. 캡스톤 과정을 마치면 여러분은 당당한 소프트웨어 제품 관리 전문가로 성장할 것입니다.
캡스톤 : 소프트웨어 제품 관리 실전 프로젝트University of Alberta
모의실험 환경에서 실제적인 관리 경험을 끌어내 보세요.
애자일 방법과 기술을 적용해 현장에서 발생하는 문제를 해결하세요.
실감 나는 모의실험 속 고객과 소통하는 법을 훈련하세요.
능력 있는 소프트웨어 제품 관리 전문가로 경력을 쌓으세요.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
캡스톤 프로젝트 - 1주 차
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
캡스톤 프로젝트 - 2주 차
2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
캡스톤 프로젝트 - 3주 차
4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
캡스톤 프로젝트 - 4주 차
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
