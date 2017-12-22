About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Climate
  • History
  • Ecology
  • Geology
  • Biodiversity
University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Lesson 1: Why Mountains Matter

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Lesson 2: Origins

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Lesson 3: Climate

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Lesson 4: Bodies at Altitude

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

