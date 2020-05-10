DD
Nov 2, 2021
Great course, full of useful knowledge, interesting facts, magnificent landscapes and surprises like mountains environment itself. It was just amazing! Thank you so much, I really enjoyed this course.
DA
Feb 11, 2021
Great fun, I really enjoyed this course. Sometimes the dialogue was somewhat repetitive but overall you can see a lot of effort went into finding experts and giving quality, accompanying video clips.
By mp•
May 10, 2020
I had to return and submit a clearer review, as now I have more experience with Coursera and have come across some suspicious reviews xD
1. I still believe this is, so far, one of the best courses because Zac and David have such a good engagement with the audience, it does feel like they're having a conversation directly with *you*. Each word is really clear, while the flow and ease of how they're speaking demonstrate their definite knowledge on the topic; while their personal inflections demonstrate their passion (and not like a robotic talking at you).
2. Production of the whole course is really high-quality with many intermissions; there is a British voice reading quotes, the practical tips with on-site demonstrations, on-site with relevant national bodies, interviews/snippets with other experts; not to mention all the vista shots with its location (and sometimes additional info). This makes it all feel like an in-person course, or as if you're travelling the global mountain landscape with Zac as your guide.
3. Fundamentally, the quizzes are completely relevant to the lecture info. The modules are clear and thoughtfully indicated of their relevance. The entire course reviews facets that may not be obvious to all (historical, ecological, social, cultural, technical).
4. At the end of it all, if not only as an expression of their passion and knowledge, but this is a really good reflection on UofA! Such excitement and engaged professors are so valuable to the learning outcome. If this was available way back when, perhaps I would've changed faculties xD
SUMMARY:
My only complaint is that there isn't a Mountains 102. Yet...? =D
By Benjamin A•
Feb 24, 2018
Great diversity of topics. Awesome collaboration between professionals in the scientific community. Fully appreciate the knowledge and inspiration acquired throughout the course. Thank you!
By Sofia K•
Dec 23, 2017
So interesting! So well made, every lesson is thought out the interactive mountain map was a joy to complete each time! Incredibly thoughtful and sensitive to every aspect that touches the mountains.
By James J•
Aug 1, 2020
Incredibly well-produced set of videos that are highly educational, well-rounded, beautiful, and interesting. I hope it leaves you wanting to both visit and protect these places, as it did for me.
By Gladiston C•
Nov 26, 2018
Excellent Course!
By Annie C•
Nov 11, 2018
I've always liked the outdoors, and Mountains 101 provided me a lens with which to view and appreciate mountains. The course delves deep into everything to do with mountains globally, focusing on the Canadian Rockies as a home base. Topics cover the history of mountains in literature and society, biology and conservation, geology and the climate impact of mountains, and even tips on how to explore mountains safely and comfortably. The visuals are stunning and I appreciated the well-rounded approach of this course. Zak and David are articulate, engaging, and easy to understand, and the many on-location interviews with experts only added more to the course. I'm already planning a trip to the Canadian Rockies!
By Kyle C•
Apr 27, 2019
Absolutely loved every second of it! Reignited my love for geography and the outdoors with sleek, informative- documentary styled lectures. I found the course holistically enriching and fun!
By Alan B•
Jun 22, 2017
This is a very comprehensive and interesting presentation of the place mountain occupy in our social, economical, and spiritual life. I definitely would enjoy visiting the Canadian Rockies.
By Sara S•
Dec 2, 2018
Thoroughly enjoyed this course. I recommend it to anyone that has any interest in learning more about mountains. Every lesson is jam-packed with great information. Thank you!
By Wasima E•
Dec 13, 2018
amazing lectures with spectacular video classes which provide adequate knowledge with exact visualization !
By Louis B•
May 18, 2020
Mountains 101 is an excellent introductory course.
By Yves S•
Aug 4, 2017
Good intro course, I just hoped that the focus would have been more on the geological part and a bit less on the cultural part. But still, those parts enhanced the variety and completed the view one has on mountains, so I can live with it :-)
All in all quite a complete intro on mountains - recommended!
By Victor C•
Aug 24, 2020
Some of it was interesting, but it was mostly really boring, not sure why I decided to do this one
By Cheryl L•
Jan 30, 2021
This is the best online course I have taken. Interesting, well presented, great structure.
The videos are done extremely well with great narration, and the well-researched material is presented in a way that someone without previous knowledge could understand. The structure of the course was well thought out with 12 varying topics (excellently curated) from early geology to glaciers to animals to preservation laid out in a way that complemented each other. Each topic had videos that were summarized in thorough course notes, snippets from domain experts, an interactive map to mark places from the lesson, and tech tips for going into the mountains, which added to the cohesive and comprehensive nature of the whole course.
I am someone who loves going into the mountains but isn't in the fields of geology, ecology, environmental science, biology, or anything related. As someone without previous knowledge in the domain, I thought I would just watch a few tech tips and skip over the hard-core domain expert material. Instead, I found it so interesting and accessible that I watched every single video and completed the whole course.
By Diana T•
Jul 1, 2018
This is a really well done and amazing course, with a wealth of knowledge gained about mountains, their ecosystems and people living in and using mountains. Thank you for the organizers and participants in making this wonderful course. I thought the information about biodiversity, geology, climate, people, etc., all related to mountains, were well intertwined and well organized. Excellent instructors, with a great connection to the mountains they work in. An excellent addition to the course were the guests that brought new perspective to the topic in question. I highly recommend this course. It is really fun, interesting and overall exceptional.
By Aleksandr S•
Oct 24, 2020
Many thanks to all the organisers of the course! It was an amaizing adventure, absolutely full of relevant information, quotes of famous explorers, spectular views, music! The approach of the authors covers all the necessary topics, related to mountains. It is truly spectacular, breathtaking, grasping and motivating!
By Deleted A•
Feb 12, 2021
By Ron G•
Feb 4, 2021
Well organized and excellent presentations. It provided me with an excellent perspective on the reality of mountains and the importance of them to the world. Highly recommended for all Canadians.
By Eloise F•
Jun 13, 2020
Good course and the instructors were very informative. Covered a wide range of topics, which is both a positive and negative (the reason why I am only giving 4 stars)- not all of may appeal to you, but it has been worthwhile completing the course.
By Matthew B•
Aug 10, 2020
I wish that some of the information went into more detail. Otherwise, this was a great introductory survey about mountains.
By Jeff F•
Nov 15, 2020
I really liked the course content, but I would have wished the course was more challenging in terms of difficulty. Also, I would have also like to have learned more about ways to utilized plants and resources from the mountains instead of solely being told the preserve mountain ecosystems. I love going into the mountains for days at a time while being self-sufficient, surely not an easy task so any information to become a better mountain man is surely Welcome!
By Dennis G•
Aug 29, 2020
This 12-week course rekindled my fascination for mountains. With the mounting anxiety brought by pandemic, I revisited my previous interests on the things and activities I dearly enjoyed. During my childhood, I developed fears for mountains or any huge and towering land masses. As I grow, I found myself collecting memorable moments of climbing Philippine mountains wherein I vigorously nourished the serene feeling upon reaching the summit. It heightened my awareness on how mountains have extraordinary cultural significance to different countries across the world. But for me, mountains will remain a sanctuary, place of consolation and divine connection to the Creator and its creations.
Special mention is the eruption of our very own Mt. Pinatubo which I am completely surprised because it caused significant of how it lowered the Earth’s temperature due to expulsion of Sulfur Dioxide in stratosphere. I was also astounded by how leading countries put priority in protecting and preserving their mountain ecosystems and natural resources. I am hopeful that it could also be done to our country.
My heartfelt gratitude to Coursera, professors David and Zac, and to entire team of University of Alberta for pulling off this course and delivering it in the most enjoyable and effective way. The practical and smart tricks from Tech tips portions are equally useful to safely enjoy future hikes.
By C P•
Feb 26, 2017
Thank you, kindly, for an outstanding interdisciplinary introduction to mountain environments. I am a senior citizen so, obviously, participated out of interest versus a grade or credit. My husband's curiosity got the best of him as he was looking over my shoulder for every lesson! The course content was excellent and well balanced with outstanding presentation by both Zac and David. Appreciated the presenters' objectives of focusing on key concepts rather than every miniscule detail for this introductory course. Of particular interest were the numerous on location interviews with field experts relating to the many aspects of mountain geology, landscape, biodiversity, climate, populations etc. I very much enjoyed the scenic backdrops from all over the world and highly recommend this course in order for each new learner to, in some small way, contribute as a steward of the fabulous world in which we are privileged to live. We have a road trip planned for the Canadian Rockies for summer 2017, making this a very timely course presentation for us. The end of lesson tech tips will come in handy for our adventure this summer...and a real plus given that Parcs Canada's Discovery Pass offers free admission to Canada's Sign up and enjoy the course!
By Curtis B•
Mar 19, 2017
This course has opened up my eyes to how beautiful and fragile mountain landscapes are. I have a great appreciation for the vegetation, wildlife, and climates which surround and inhabit the mountains. I will look to my time outdoors with greater enthusiasm and sense of adventure, as I try to put some of the lessons into practice and perspective. The lessons on global warming were particularly new to me, to now grasp the importance of monitoring climate change, limiting the change and understanding that mountains themselves could be endangered to various degrees if nothing is done. Thank you to everyone involved in producing these lectures. Both Zac and David have a passion for the outdoors, which is evident in their callings. Matt and Laura's tips are very helpful, and if there is a future MOOC followup to Mountains 101, I hope they would still be involved, with longer seminar length videos, which could explain setting up a bivouac, using crampons with an ice-axe to ascend mountain peaks, as well as more in depth training from the ACC. I imagine Dr. Robinson would love to incorporate a few ascents into any class curriculum. :)
By Ronald A•
Jul 5, 2020
A well-designed course that was not just about the geological characteristics but spanned sociology, chemistry, history, and geography stitching together well-known, but generalized facts with specific, awe-inspiring information. Even though I don't intend to do a vigorous activity of hiking/camping for days in the mountains, the course gave me an appreciation of mountaineering with the 2-4 minute clips about various aspects about going into the mountains. Being from the United States, it was especially exciting to learn of non-U.S. geography and to hear from the Prime Minister himself to cap off the course. I'm sure not every lesson may appeal to everyone, but there is always something in each week for you to delve more upon. I have no educational or professional background in mountains, so this course will appeal to you whether or not you ever go into the mountains. The course gives you the educational foundation to understand and better advocate for maintaining the mountain environment whether or not you've ever been in the mountains and they are the first tangible sign of the impending risk of climate change. Bravo!