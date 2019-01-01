Dr. Hik’s research interests are focused on the ecology and ecosystem dynamics of mountain and cold-region environments, impacts of climate change, and the determinants of social-ecological resilience. For the past 30 years his work has focused on mountains in the Yukon Territory, Canada, and but also other parts of the world too. He completed his degrees at Queen’s University (BSc), University of Toronto (MSc) and University of British Columbia (PhD), and was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Canberra, Australia. Previously, Dr. Hik held the Canada Research Chair in Northern Ecology, was Executive Director of the Canadian International Polar Year Secretariat, and served as President of the International Arctic Science Committee. Dr. Hik is a recipient of the Martin Bergmann Medal for Excellence in Arctic Leadership and Science, Erebus Medal and Gold Medal (all awarded by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society), and recently received the Polar Medal from the Government of Canada.