Dr. Robinson’s research and teaching interests pertain generally to the cultural and social histories of the Rocky and Columbia Mountains of Canada with a specific interest in mountaineering, travel writing, postcolonialism and tourism. His essays have appeared in numerous collections and journals, including Sport History Review, International Journal for the History of Sport, the Canadian Alpine Journal, and Alpinist. He is the editor of Conrad Kain: Letters from a Wandering Mountain Guide, 1906-1933 (UofA Press, 2014), and is presently working with Dr. Stephen Slemon (English and Film Studies, UAlberta) on a SSHRC-funded book project concerning early climbing history in the Rockies.