Alison Murray is an Associate Professor at the University of Alberta in Canada. She works on fossil fishes, focusing on problems regarding the anatomy and evolutionary relationships of Cretaceous and Cenozoic groups and the origin of our modern ichthyofaunas. She received a BSc in Biology from the University of Victoria (1987), an MSc in Zoology from the University of Alberta (1994) and a PhD in Biology from McGill University (2001). In between degrees, she worked at the Canadian Museum of Nature (formally the National Museum of Natural Sciences) in Ottawa. She specializes in African and Asian fossil fishes and has undertaken field work and museum studies in East Africa (Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia), North Africa (Morocco, Egypt) and Asia (China, Indonesia).