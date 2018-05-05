This course examines the nature of both science and religion and attempts to explore the possible relationships between them. The primary purpose is to dispel the popular myth that science and religion are entrenched in a never-ending conflict. As a result, this course argues that if the limits of both science and religion are respected, then their relationship can be complementary.
Science & Religion 101University of Alberta
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Pre-Course Videos, Course Materials & Pre-Course Survey
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings
1 hour to complete
Introduction
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Categories & Principles I
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Categories & Principles II
2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
