DJ
Nov 24, 2017
This course has many insights that can help one integrate one's faith and one's science. I recommend it highly. The teacher put in a massive amount of work in this project and it shows.
CR
Dec 10, 2017
A must-take course for anyone interested in the interface between science and religion. It provides useful foundations that would take a lot of time and reading to arrive at otherwise.
By Alvaro S•
May 30, 2020
It was a very interesting and useful course. Dennis is an expert in science and religion. He shares his knowledge and experience with mastery. As Christians we need to learn more about the scientific view of origins of earth and life, in order to keep a healthy relationship with modern science. Science and Religion 101 is a course 100% recommendable.
By Antonia T B•
Sep 17, 2020
This course is very biased. It should be called Religion & Religion (or, even better, Christianity and Christianity). I must say I'm quite disappointed about this course. Although some lectures are interesting, I find that the whole course tries to justify religion and to "show" how atheist "doubt" and how "open" Christianity is (which is quite laughable actually). There is no criticism whatsoever about rigid beliefs, dogmas, intolerance and fanaticism, the many wars and all the blood brought by the religious institutions, and I found that really sad.
I guess we'll have to wait another 300 years to start living in a world without fairy tales, Unicorns, and gods. I understand that religion helps humans to confront the terror of death or, as Viktor Frankl argues, to find a meaning (a supra-meaning) beyond this word in all the human suffering. But, as Hume, Freud & Russell said, religion is a product of our education and our own fears, and the fact that this course tries to present Christianity almost at the same level as Philosophy is quite disappointing, in my opinion. Many greetings from Madrid. Stay safe / Antonia
By Stefanie L•
Feb 9, 2019
Amazing information offered, more than what I could ask for at NO cost. Well instructed course with a wealth of knowledge to attain.
By Paulus C•
Apr 9, 2021
I think religion is not only Christianity. Hinduism, Egypt, Chinese or Assyrian ancient beliefs included would be benefit to other ethnic groups.
By Irena M•
Jun 6, 2021
I have enjoyed the course, found it very informative. I am happy to be better equipped to deal with conflict between science and religion when it comes up in my work line. The material of the course is not devoid of biases. The instructor is clearly in favor of Intelligent Design and teleological evolution and completely rejects open-ended evolution. Despite teaching not to conflate religion and science, the instructor constantly conflates militant atheism with dysteleological evolution. And then goes on to aggressively rebut some of the out-of-context quotes by atheists. I would hate to think that the only reconciliation between science and religion (Christianity, the course should be called Christianity and Religion) is ta belief in a version of Intelligent Design. The notion puts an inherent bias on the pursuit of scientific research that should be open-minded. The separation of physical and metaphysical and the understanding that the Bible isn't a book of science should be enough. It is okay to resign to the notion that science and religion do not directly inform each other, other than in a larger cultural sense, and there is not reason to force a connection.
By Diane A•
Nov 12, 2021
This course is useful in providing different points of view but it tends to still carry a heavy christian bias and is fairly reductionist in how it presents atheism.
By S D S•
Aug 29, 2021
A truly wonderful course which kept me hooked till the very end. Dr. Lamoureux' brilliant method of compiling, breaking down and providing clarity, to the most complex principles and ideas is stunning. I really appreciate how beautifully he has organised the entire course and his crystal clear explanations. A treasure trove of knowledge on science and religion. I highly recommend this course not just all Christians but also to nyone with a curious mind and an interest in science and/or religion.
By Sharon B -•
Jan 30, 2021
Found it difficult to keep a steady faith, and always bothered by the conflicts. Never finding clergy or bible studies helpful. I just wanted the easy path, “ the Bible is a simple book of moral direction love Gods love your neighbour. I still see these two things as the basic way to please God. I now can join this together and get rid of doubt. Great course most enlightening and faith strengthening. Thank you. Sharon Buffam Sheppard
By Jorge F•
Feb 19, 2019
I must say that I've got much more than I expected from this course. I've learned so many new things that I can barely hold my excitment. It doesn't really matter if you agree with everything it was said in this course, but the real important thing is that thanks to this information I've expanded my range of knowledge and has given me a new platform from where I can reach new heights. I totally recommend taking this course.
By Michaela K•
Sep 13, 2018
I would like to sincerely thank the lectures. This course was very interesting and I gained a lot of valuable knowledge from that time. I am now thinking so much about religion.
Which I liked so much the clear, clean spocken English so it was easy to follow..
With kind regards Michaela Kirsch
By Rawan S•
Jun 20, 2021
An Excellent Course from Dr.Denis,Every one who is interested on the topic of science and religion should take this cousre.This course and the cousre of Dr.Lowrance Principe in great courses with the same name will give you a Very good Idea about this interesting topic.
By Nathanael A D S M•
Jan 30, 2021
This was an outstanding course on Science & Religion, i have studied creation and evolution materials for Theology, but this course was brilliant in details on the facts of Science and Religion.
Well Done to the Teacher, great job!
By Emma M•
Aug 15, 2020
Super fun and insightful! This course helped me develop my views on science and religion. It offered many opportunities to present different views and challenge beliefs so that you can draw your own conclusions.
By Carlos M•
Sep 24, 2020
Wonderful tool to keep learning about science and christian faith, this course help me to improve my knoledge about this topic. I'm studying a MA in Science and Faith in my country. Thank you PhD Lamoureux
By Donald J•
Nov 25, 2017
By Charles-Alexandre R•
Dec 11, 2017
By Diego S D•
Mar 19, 2021
A wonderful experience. I am tired to read scientific books and watch tv programs that nurture warfare between science and religion. This course is an intellectual relief.
By Pizarro P L E•
Mar 6, 2021
Excellent course. One of the best I have ever done. Thank you Dr Lamoureux.
By Shubham M A•
May 11, 2020
Learned about religion and science and how one depends on other.
By Charles E M•
May 6, 2018
Great and interesting course for the theologian, philosopher,
By Eduardo J M S•
Feb 1, 2019
A good study approach in exegesis, theology and science.
By John T R•
Mar 22, 2021
I found the course very interesting and challenging
By JOHN Q•
Oct 15, 2017
Interesting and fun course. Thanks so much!
By Ana P•
Sep 2, 2018
The course is very interesting, Ana Pelayo.
By Shirley K•
Jul 4, 2020
great course really makes you think