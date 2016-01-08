About this Course

Course 2 of 6 in the
Software Product Management Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Distinguish between different process models for organizing software production.

  • Gauge the applicability of process models for a software development project.

  • Apply the fundamentals of Agile software development and management practices.

Skills you will gain

  • Lean Software Development
  • Agile Software Development
  • Software Development Process
  • Scrum (Software Development)
Instructor

Offered by

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Module 1: Introduction to Processes

Week
2

Week 2

Module 2: Process Models

Week
3

Week 3

Module 3: Agile Practices

Week
4

Week 4

Module 4: Other Practices

