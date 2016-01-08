This course delves into a variety of processes to structure software development. It also covers the foundations of core Agile practices, such as Extreme Programming and Scrum.
This course is part of the Software Product Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Distinguish between different process models for organizing software production.
Gauge the applicability of process models for a software development project.
Apply the fundamentals of Agile software development and management practices.
Skills you will gain
- Lean Software Development
- Agile Software Development
- Software Development Process
- Scrum (Software Development)
Offered by
University of Alberta
UAlberta is considered among the world’s leading public research- and teaching-intensive universities. As one of Canada’s top universities, we’re known for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering and health sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction to Processes
Are you someone who likes to see the big-picture? Being a forward thinker who knows what’s coming next is an invaluable trait as a software product manager. This module will prepare you to become this asset for your team. A software process organizes development from beginning to end. We are going to walk through each step of the development process. This will allow you to become familiar with the entire development process so that you can effectively organize product development and foresee upcoming steps--even if you’ve never worked in software development before!
Module 2: Process Models
Ready to dive a little deeper? This module will familiarize you with a wide variety of software process models from throughout history. You will learn about basic software process models, like the Waterfall model and The Unified Process. These fundamental processes will set the stage for the knowledge you will gain later in the course, where more complex processes will be introduced.
Module 3: Agile Practices
Do you want to help developers reach their full potential? Do you want to impress clients by delivering a great product on-schedule and on-budget? Then this module is the place for you! In this module, you will learn some Agile methodologies that are practiced in the industry today. This module will cover the Scrum and Extreme Programming methodologies. The practices in these methodologies are some of the most popular practices in the industry today. They provide practices that will help to maintain organized and effective development. These methodologies will help you to know the exact state of your product and deliver successfully!
Module 4: Other Practices
Almost there! In this last module, we will dive into Lean Software Development and Kanban. Being the most complex tools which we will cover in this course makes them the “spike-driving machines” from our railroad-building analogy. Lean and Kanban are a cumulation of many lessons learned, and are widely used in some form in the industry today.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.60%
- 4 stars20.05%
- 3 stars2.42%
- 2 stars0.58%
- 1 star0.34%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SOFTWARE PROCESSES AND AGILE PRACTICES
Great production values and more "meat" to it than the intro course. I like the scenario based questions. It still seems a little light on content, but the content that is present is good.
The course is highly interactive...i like the concept of giving questions based on the the information learnt in that particular video...I personally like the instructors teaching methods ....
What I very appreciate from this course that we get feedback from your mistake so can learn from it. That's why it suitable for newbie or professional and programmer or non programmer.
It has been very useful and experienced and learnt about the working environment of the software and product acceptance along with the team involvement in the software product.
About the Software Product Management Specialization
In this Software Product Management Specialization, you will master Agile software management practices to lead a team of developers and interact with clients. In the final Capstone Project, you will practice and apply management techniques to realistic scenarios that you will face as a Software Product Manager. You will have the opportunity to share your experiences and learn from the insights of others as part of a Software Product Management
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.