KC
Aug 11, 2017
I had read about the different agiles methodologies out there but It was until I took this course that I could "digest" them and internalize how to chose the right one for me and how to apply them.
JO
Feb 5, 2016
What other way to learn and understand Software Processes and Agile Practices than to register to Software Product Management at the University of Alberta, Canada.\n\nI rate the course 5 star.
By Supakrit B•
Apr 30, 2018
This course is good for learning an overview of agile processes. However, it does not make you ready for executing these processes in actual environment. In my opinion, this course lacks case studies that allow student to link the model to the real-world problem, making it hard to understand which model should we apply in which situation.
By Hang Z•
Jul 24, 2018
Lack of practical examples of agile. Too many theory and memorization.
By Neal K•
Nov 27, 2018
Huge waste of time....course covers nothing substantive. It takes a very interesting subject, software product management, and transforms it into the world's most boring thing. Not to mention, the content itself - pretty useless, in my opinion. Come on Coursera and U of A - I expected better from both of you!
By Pallavi S•
Nov 1, 2016
Lecture presentation is very very robotic. It's hard to follow the lecture without proper diagrams or examples.
By Задойный А•
Nov 19, 2015
very bad, useless course. Just listing the names of the methods and practices.
By pengwei•
Jul 27, 2016
The lecture just reads books.
By Kattia C•
Aug 12, 2017
By Setareh M•
Feb 12, 2016
It was like someone is reading a book for you. there was no need to watch videos. It wasn't even helping your memory. Just 2 instructor standing still in front of camera and reading from a file in flat voice.
By Abdulkadir S•
May 17, 2020
I was able to refresh my knowledge on Fundamentals of some software development processes and practices used in the industry today.
Deep dive into Agile practices using some popular methodologies such as extreme programming (XP) and Scrum and the practices they implement.
Emerging software practice called Lean software development, learnt how Kanban is used within lean to track a team's progress and ensure that everyone is following a Just-In-Time production strategy.
It was a wonderful experience taking this course as part of my software product management specialization. The ideas are intriguing.
By ZIAFAT A•
Sep 12, 2019
"Software Processes and Agile Practices" course was one of my step towards success. the course was content was precise with a lot of stuff to learn which is practicable. Amazingly designed assignments give opportunity to learn more from mistakes. I would love to complete this specialization and very much hopeful that this series of courses will be booster to my professional career. Thanks Courseera and University of alberta to give me opportunity to make my professional life better.
By Joshua O•
Feb 6, 2016
By Fenil H D•
Apr 26, 2017
I have read about Agile practices and well aware of the software process models beforehand but this course still managed to teach me a lot more. It was surprisingly to know about the Waterfall model being misunderstood as presented by the author in his paper. Also, I enjoyed the TedX video choices as the course content. It kept things interesting.
One thing that stood out to me was how the delivery of content is ordered to show the differences between different process models and agile practices, in a crystal clear manner. I am taking a lot of good information and can confidently suggest or identify a certain agile practice as a solution. Thank you to all the people who made this course possible!
By Andreia M•
Jul 21, 2017
I've been waiting for the end of the Capstone project to review all courses of the specialization. I want to check how they interact and how would the concepts be applied. I couldn't be more satisfied! This specialization is very complete and focused on the main topic "Software Product Management". Although there are several additional resources for us to deeply analyse a concept that interest us, the overall course gives you the necessary view of all options available without becoming to generic. I really recommend this specialization and congratulate all the team involved on developing this course. Thanks!
By Suhaimi C•
Nov 27, 2020
absolutely fantastic course. Through this course, I learned a lot about software processes and agile practices such as waterfall, spiral, unified process, prototyping, continuous delivery, extreme programming, scrum, lean software development, and kanban. Lots of great ideas and practices. Really loved the final assessment as it forced me to go back and review all my notes to get the correct answers. Thank you very much for teaching this course. Highly recommend this course if you want to know the complete software processes and agile practices. This course is really worth it!
By Nenna•
Mar 21, 2020
I really enjoyed my time during this course. The material and topics are so interesting, that I couldn't stop reading and listening, while I wanted to know more and more. I've read some books related to scrum and agile before, and I was familiar with some of the models mentioned in this course, but there was more, and I wanted to know what is it. The external links to additional resources are very helpful and I am looking forward to continuing my learning here on Coursera.
By Akash P•
Nov 14, 2019
Excellent content complemented by top-notch video lectures. In a nutshell, this course propels many learners towards the specialization of product management in true sense. Course material adheres to coherence from the beginning to the end. Resources also serve an excellent reference point along side the course notes and video lectures. Many concepts are presented in very effective manner thoroughly. Keep it up, the course development team at UofA!
By Smail T•
Jan 22, 2016
Thanks a lot for all the instructors and the team behind this course. The content quality reminds me of some agile principles.
Simplicity of the words, the illustrations, the examples
Feedback from students through the discussions
Technical excellence and good design
Welcoming change (I've witnessed commitments of the team to improve some points in the content)
I'm thrilled to go on and look at the next courses
I say Bravo !
Smail
By Marely T R•
Jan 21, 2021
Great course, it's a lot of information, but they make the explanations so logical that they make you feel like you already knew it all. Of course it's just a feeling, you learn a lot, but when a professor can weave the concepts that way, the learning is almost instinctual for the student. So it's an amazing work what you've done here.
The real life examples are awesome to take the point home when you have any doubt.
By Deleted A•
Jul 21, 2016
I did an audit only, but the lectures were excellent for the level of understanding I was aiming for. I thought the analogies were well understood, and the presentations were easy to follow and interesting. Both lecturers made it easy to focus on the material and there weren't many things to distract the learner (i.e. no distracting background or awkward speech). Very well done, I think.
By Tony S•
Jan 8, 2019
Since I am a new Software Development student I really enjoyed learning about something new yet somewhat related to simple project management. I studied Business software applications and would like to refine my skills in Software and the processes involved in software projects and the requirements and skills necessary.
I look forward to gaining more valuable skills moving forward.....
By NOOR R•
Mar 1, 2017
Very good course. A lot of information for beginners, but it will surely provide a good foundation on various software processes. To get the best not just follow the videos, try to read or at least check the resources provided in different modules. And don't worry, if you can't remember all the info, the goal is to digest the concepts, not the data.
By karim h•
Nov 19, 2020
The course is very well structured giving highlights first and then deep dive into more details, top 3 things that I really liked :
1. Very valuable resources shared
2. The overview of all agile processes that gives you more insights on how you can use what is adapted to you project with pros and cons
3. The small tuto about a Kanban solution "Trello"
By Tony D•
Sep 27, 2016
This a great course. I have studied Scrum, XP, Lean in passing. This course gave me a better understanding of these methodologies, and affirmed what I know.
I have worked with small software development teams in the past. From this course, I can use a framework in which to understand how our team works, and how we can improve/modify our practices.
By sushmeet s•
Nov 8, 2015
Amazing Course. So very enlightening and so very well taught. The quizzes help to reinforce the material learnt in the Lectures.
The quiz question made it so that you had to constantly think critically to answer real world problem scenarios.
Would recommend it to anyone to gain a good understanding of Software Processes and Agile Practices.
By S S•
Aug 31, 2020
I really enjoyed how the instructor explain everything, they helped me understand the whole process well and I loved the visual representation they used on the background. The resources was also a great tool to catch up on everything that has been mentioned on the video, so you can't miss any details that they mentioned on the video.