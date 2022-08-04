Giuliano M. Dragone is a Senior Researcher at the Biomass Conversion and Bioprocess Technology (BCBT) group at the Department of Biotechnology and Biomedicine (DTU Bioengineering), Technical University of Denmark. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of industrial biotechnology, being responsible for the development and optimization of sustainable processes involving the use of microorganisms for industrial applications. Dr. Dragone has a wide scientific background in fermentation technology and related areas (biochemical engineering, bioprocess technology and microbiology). His research interests include microbial conversion and bioprocess development, valorisation of by-products and CO2 as well as biorefinery systems for the production of bio-based products and bioenergy.