Profile

Giuliano M. Dragone

Senior Researcher

Bio

Giuliano M. Dragone is a Senior Researcher at the Biomass Conversion and Bioprocess Technology (BCBT) group at the Department of Biotechnology and Biomedicine (DTU Bioengineering), Technical University of Denmark. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of industrial biotechnology, being responsible for the development and optimization of sustainable processes involving the use of microorganisms for industrial applications. Dr. Dragone has a wide scientific background in fermentation technology and related areas (biochemical engineering, bioprocess technology and microbiology). His research interests include microbial conversion and bioprocess development, valorisation of by-products and CO2 as well as biorefinery systems for the production of bio-based products and bioenergy.

Courses

Introduction to Industrial Bioprocess Development

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder