What Is a Medical Laboratory Technician?

Medical laboratory technicians play an important role in the effective diagnosis and treatment of patients. In this role, you are expected to collect samples and perform tests to support doctors and other medical professionals as they detect diseases and treat patients.
Jobs in health care, including medical laboratory technicians, are expected to increase 16 percent from 2020 to 2030 [1]. That means there are plenty of opportunities to pursue a career in health care, especially one that allows you to work hands-on in a laboratory on cutting-edge research.
Let’s take a closer look at what medical lab technicians do and how you can get started in this career.
Laboratory technicians have a wide range of responsibilities that might vary depending on their particular laboratory setting. These day-to-day tasks may include:
Collecting samples of blood and other substances
Performing lab tests on samples and analyzing results
Ensuring quality control of samples
Adhering to a laboratory’s standards and policies
Preparing samples and processing them as needed
Operating lab equipment, such as microscopes and cell counters
Logging test data into patients’ medical records
A career as a laboratory technician can be rewarding and meaningful because you play a part in helping physicians and surgeons determine a patient's diagnosis. It can be an exciting challenge for anyone who enjoys solving problems. Clinical laboratory technicians are trained to act as investigators, finding clues and uncovering answers that can help patients receive better diagnoses and treatment.
Medical laboratory technicians work behind the scenes on important research for advancements in the medical field to help others. Few other careers let you work within the medical community in this way. Laboratory work is very hands-on, so there’s a lot of variety in daily tasks.
It’s also possible to get an entry-level role as a laboratory technician without needing a four-year degree, making it an appealing option for those looking to quickly and affordably enter the workforce.
Plus, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that clinical laboratory technicians make an average of $54,180 per year [2]. The field of clinical laboratory technologists is fast-growing and is projected to grow 11 percent from 2020 to 2030 [2].
You will typically need to complete an associate degree program in a clinical laboratory setting or a bachelor’s degree in laboratory sciences to become a laboratory technician. Prior work experience isn’t always necessary for entry-level roles. Some states may require additional certifications or licensure.
Check with your state’s board of licensing or the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science to find out if you need licensure to work as a lab tech in your area.
Laboratory technicians might work with some of these specific job roles within the medical lab. They may also interest you as you decide whether a career as a lab technician is right for you.
Clinical pathologists study the causes and nature of diseases.
Histotechnicians prepare tissue samples for microscopic examination.
Cytotechnologists study cells and cell anomalies by analyzing cellular patterns under a microscope and identifying diseases.
Phlebotomists draw blood and help people feel comfortable with the process.
Explore whether a career in health care might be a good fit for you by taking a beginner-friendly course, like Introduction to Healthcare from Stanford University or the Science of Health Care Delivery from Arizona State University.
