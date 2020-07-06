Far too often, researchers are misinformed about the role and the possibilities arising around patents and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). In this course we will teach you what IPR are - with a special focus on patents. Also this course will look at the importance of patents in the world of biotechnology - and what you actually can patent.
Patenting in BiotechnologyTechnical University of Denmark (DTU)
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
DTU focuses on research in technical and natural sciences that contributes to the development of society. As an industrially orientated university, our goal is to supply high-level international research based on combining theory with constructing models and empirical methods.
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Introduction to Intellectual Property Rights
An introduction to the important subjects within the field of patenting, such as novelty and “person skilled in the art”.
The Patent System I
Get to know the important timeline for getting a patent. We look at the filing, international filing, examination, publication, and potential approval of a patent. Note that we will go deeper into the search machinery later in lecture 5. By Peter Ulvskov.
The Patent System II
The first video introduces search reports and looks into destruction of novelty/inventive steps. The second video covers international filling - the PCT system. The issues with medical use claims will also be discussed. By Peter Ulvskov.
Creating a Patent Landscape
To map the patent landscape for an invention you need to be able to perform “literature search” for patents. This is important if you want to avoid infringing existing patents. In this lecture, different databases are reviewed: Derwent, USPTO, and NCBI. By Peter Ulvskov.
Good course, very beneficial for biotechnology students.
Very good learning experience. I wanted to learn about patenting in biotechnology field and it is best course to do... Thankyou coursera providing such field where we can learn and enhance our skills.
This course was amazing and I am using it frequently in real work experiences for patent search through different biotechnological projects.
I have learned a lot of practical knowledge and skills in analyzing a patent in biotechnology area. It is very useful! Thanks for the course!
